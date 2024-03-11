Your dream of Sonos headphones might be becoming a reality in 2024

Up Next:
When it comes to wireless speakers and soundbars, Sonos is among the first companies to be mentioned – their products are often stunning.
Per 91 Mobiles, Sonos is about to unveil its first wireless headphones, but so far, details are scarce. However, ahead of its official announcement, the alleged headphones are spotted on the Bluetooth SIG website – this listing confirms the existence of the product and reveals some details about it. The good news is that there’s the launch timeline and expected price that are also available.
The Sonos wireless headphones are expected to hit the market by early June 2024, following delays attributed to software development. With an anticipated price tag of $449, these headphones are set to enter the premium market.
They will be most probably available initially in White and Black, and Sonos is planning a production run of between 650,000 to 1 million units over the next year to cater to consumer demand, according to a recent report. A standout feature of these headphones is their emphasis on streaming music via Wi-Fi, aiming to deliver top-notch audio quality. Moreover, they are expected to allow streaming content from any TV connected to a Sonos soundbar.
That’s why fans have been waiting eagerly for Sonos’ headphones for years now… Well, this dream is about to come true!
The expected Sonos wireless headphones have appeared on the Bluetooth SIG listing with the model number S49 and Bluetooth 5.4 certification.
