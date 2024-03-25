Sonos might launch next-gen Roam 2 speaker and a new app in June

Sonos, a popular name in audio gear, is reportedly gearing up to launch several new products this year. One of the most anticipated releases is its first-ever headphones, set to compete with the likes of the AirPods Max. And now, a fresh report suggests that Sonos has more surprises in store.



The second-generation Roam, Sonos' smallest and most portable speaker, is rumored to hit shelves in June. As per the source, a key addition will be a touch-sensitive panel on the top for music and volume control, mirroring the interface found on Sonos' Era 100 and Era 300 speakers. Additionally, the new model will address Bluetooth glitches that troubled many users of the original version with a hardware fix.



As for the new app, Gurman reports that it will not only be compatible with the upcoming next-generation Roam speaker but also with the company's rumored $449 high-end headphones, possibly launching in June



﻿However, users may have to wait for support for Move 1 and 2 as well as the first-generation Roam, as the company has reportedly encountered difficulties in getting the software up to par.



Apart from those, the company is also said to be planning a TV set-top box and updated versions of the Sub, Era 100, and Sonos Arc soundbar as part of its efforts to strengthen its hardware revenue.

from Bloomberg reports that Sonos is gearing up to launch the successor to its Roam wireless speaker, which supports AirPlay 2 and Bluetooth, in June. Additionally, the company will unveil a new app tailored specifically for its portable speakers.