The new Sonos Roam is a rugged wireless speaker with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi
There is a very curious thing that the Sonos Roam can do. You can "tell" a nearby Sonos speaker to play whatever your Roam is currently playing. If you hold the play button for three seconds, the Roam stops playing and the other unit picks up the jam. This feature is called Sound Swap and it also works the other way around. It doesn't work with Bluetooth, however.
Once charged, the Sonos Roam can amuse you for up to 10 hours. The portable speaker uses its microphones to determine what kind of environment you’re in and thus set the best output settings for it. This function is called TruePlay. The microphones can also take commands but this feature is available only via Wi-Fi.
Sonos tried to make the Sonos Roam as compact and lightweight as possible. The speaker has a size of 6.61 x 2.44 x 2.36 inches and it weighs only 0.95 pounds. It can be charged via the included USB-A to USB-C cable cable or wirelessly thanks to Qi wireless charging support. There is no wireless charger in the box, though you can buy the company’s own for $49 which is currently on pre-order together with the Roam itself for $169 -- these start shipping on April 20.