Here are some of the most liked and trending videos from TikTok's 2021 recap.

TikTok, the social media platform where you can find the world's funniest and crazy videos, released its recap for 2021. And by the words of Vanessa Pappas, Chief Operating Officer, 2021 was a one-of-a-kind year for TikTok."For us, 2021 was a year for connection, and we’ve seen people on TikTok laughing together, entertaining us, starting cultural phenomenons, and teaching us new things," said Vanessa Pappas about 2021.To show what made 2021 so special, TikTok ranked its more exciting 2021 videos in a few categories.The top three highest-ranking videos on TikTok for 2021 in the US are:Drone Dancing made by @totouchanemu Squishy the Chipmunk hiding nuts in his mouth by @chipmunksoftiktok Restocking at its finest by @_catben_ The top three videos that put a smile on our faces and made us happy on TikTok for 2021 in the US are:A joyful fox from @saveafox.rescue Baby laughs for the first time from @sarahforwarkholden Family hide and seek from @valentinebrothers The top three songs on TikTok for 2021 in the US are:Adderall (Corvette Corvette) by Popp HunnaBatman by LPB PoodyBundles (feat. Taylor Girlz) by Kayla NicoleApart from having the world's funniest videos, TikTok is a platform for rising stars. Some of the creators who shot themselves to the top this year are Chef Puff ( @thatlittlepuff ) who is a culinary artist. Oneya D’Amelio ( @angryreactions ) with his funny reaction videos. And the one and only Taylor Swift ( @taylorswift ) with her music videos.These are just a few things we wanted to show from TikTok's 2021 recap. To see everything that TikTok has listed, go to Year on TikTok: 2021-of-a-kind