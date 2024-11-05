Some Galaxy Watch 7 users are experiencing random vibrations with no actual alerts

Save up to $800 on Samsung Galaxy Tab S10

Samsung's Galaxy Watch 7 is among the latest and greatest smartwatches from the tech giant. These watches are packed with features and can run tons of apps, one of which is to alert you of incoming notifications by vibrating, thus making sure you don’t miss anything. Unfortunately, it seems like all this functionality might be causing some unexpected issues.

Recently, some users have reported via Samsung’s support forums that their Galaxy Watch 7s are randomly vibrating without any accompanying notification. The watch vibrates, but the screen stays off and there's no alert to show what caused it. This is a common problem, and it seems like there are a few different things that could be causing it.

Some users have found that turning off Samsung's Health Platform, which transfers fitness data across platforms, has solved the issue. Others have reported that Google Maps is the culprit, and turning off the mirroring options in the app can fix it. WhatsApp has also been known to cause these phantom vibrations, but even uninstalling and reinstalling the app might not solve the problem.


Since there doesn't seem to be one specific cause for these phantom vibrations, it might be a good idea for Samsung to implement notification settings for the Galaxy Watch itself. Android already has a similar feature that allows users to silence specific notification categories within an app. This could be really helpful for apps that are known to cause phantom vibrations. In either case, in its current state this is obviously an issue that cannot just be ignored and cannot be fixed by the user.

If I had a Galaxy Watch 7, I'd be pretty annoyed by these phantom vibrations. I would find them distracting and would have me constantly wondering if I'm missing important notifications. This can be especially frustrating by those that depend on vibrating notifications, such as those that are hard of hearing — and thus would not be able to hear an alert — or simply those that must mute their devices during the day for work reasons. I hope Samsung addresses this issue soon, either by fixing the underlying bugs or by adding more granular notification settings.
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

