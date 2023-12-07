Many Galaxy handsets have not received a key software update for months
A report published by the Galaxy Club (via AndroidAuthority) says that several Galaxy handsets ranging from flagship to low-priced models failed to receive timely Google Play system updates. These updates improve features on Google products and can range from a minor update to a major one. For example, a recent update added a feature allowing a user to scan a QR code to add a boarding pass to the Google Wallet app.
Some of the devices mentioned in the report include high-end models like the Galaxy S23 and the Galaxy Z Fold 5. Both of those phones, along with the mid-range Galaxy A33, last received a Google Play update on July 1st, 2023. The Google Play updates are missing while Samsung is pushing out the One UI 6.0/Android 14 update to a variety of eligible Galaxy devices.
The last Google Play system update for some Galaxy S23 units came in July
To see when your Galaxy phone received its last Google Play system update, go to Settings > Security & privacy > Updates > Google Play system update. Some older models are even further behind. The Galaxy S20 series hasn't received a Google Play system update since May 1st. Some models will allow you to manually update to a more recent version. For example, Galaxy Club said that it was able to manually load the November 1 Google Play system update on a Galaxy A52 unit while its Galaxy A53 phone has the September 1 update, and a Galaxy A34 sports the August 1 Google Play system update. Galaxy Club's Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S21 have the October 1 version of the Google Play system update running.
With all of these different Galaxy phones loaded with varying versions of the Google Play system update, it is clear that there must be a bug somewhere. A year ago, the same situation took place and eventually the updates just restarted like magic as though Samsung just remembered something that it forgot to do. It just feels as though Samsung is not being as vigilant as it needs to be, especially if its higher-end phones are running Google Play system updates that are five months old.
Things that are NOT allowed: