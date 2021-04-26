Some 5G Samsung Galaxy S21 series phones receive May update in April

Samsung's Galaxy phones might not ever challenge the Google Pixel when it comes to how fast they receive Android system updates. But when it comes to the monthly Android security updates, Samsung has been right on the ball. Even ahead of it, occasionally.





Today, SamMobile said that some flagship Samsung Galaxy S21 series handsets were being updated in Europe with the May security update carrying the G99xBXXU3AUDA firmware version. The update weighs in at a rather heavy 1.15GB. Besides the improvements to the security of the phone, it also improves camera performance (which are words that you always want to see with an update to your handset) and an enhanced Quick Share. The latter is a feature that allows Samsung Galaxy users to share photos, videos and other files to friends, family, and other contacts that are nearby.





The update should start spreading out to other models in various countries. Once you receive the notification that it has arrived, you can install it via Samsung's settings app. And for a few days, Samsung owners can feel that they have beaten out the Google Pixel in receiving an update even if it's only a security update.



