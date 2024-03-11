Up Next:
Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 is probably to be unveiled in less than a week
Another Snapdragon SoC from Qualcomm might be coming in a few days, launching on March 18.
SoC, or System-on-Chip, combines all or most components of a computer or other electronic system onto a single chip. It includes a central processing unit (CPU), memory interfaces (for RAM, ROM), input/output devices interface, and often other features such as a graphics processing unit (GPU), a communications module (e.g., Wi-Fi, Bluetooth), and more.
If you’re wondering why we’re talking about “dragons” all of a sudden, 2024 is the Year of the Dragon according to Chinese traditions. And, “Snapdragon” also has a “dragon” in it.
Recent leaks suggested that the new processor could feature a Cortex-X4 prime core clocked at 3.01GHz, four Cortex-A720 performance cores clocked at 2.61GHz, and three Cortex-A520 efficiency cores clocked at 1.84GHz. The SoC could also come with the Adreno 735 SoC.
Almost a month ago, another Snapdragon-related rumor got the tech-savvy users’ attention: there was tittle-tattle about a mystery duo of upcoming Snapdragon chipsets from Qualcomm with model numbers SM8635 and SM7675, respectively.
The SM8635, which has been linked to an upcoming Realme phone, was tipped to be the possible Snapdragon 8s Gen 3:
“Its official moniker isn’t known yet, but it could be the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Lite or 8s Gen 3 SoC. The chipset is paired with the Adreno 735 GPU and a maximum clock speed of 3.01 GHz. It’s also tipped to have scored around 1.7 million on AnTuTu”, reads the report.
SoC, or System-on-Chip, combines all or most components of a computer or other electronic system onto a single chip. It includes a central processing unit (CPU), memory interfaces (for RAM, ROM), input/output devices interface, and often other features such as a graphics processing unit (GPU), a communications module (e.g., Wi-Fi, Bluetooth), and more.
The March 18 date was tipped by Qualcomm themselves on the popular Chinese microblogging platform Weibo. A rough translation of the post reads that “The spring dragon raises its head, and everything is reborn! The new Snapdragon flagship is about to be released. Let’s welcome the New Year and the new era. On March 18, please stay tuned for the “Snapdragon flagship new product launch conference”.
If you’re wondering why we’re talking about “dragons” all of a sudden, 2024 is the Year of the Dragon according to Chinese traditions. And, “Snapdragon” also has a “dragon” in it.
The alleged upcoming SoC might be dubbed Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, per Android Authority. It’s expected to be powerful, but not as powerful as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.
Recent leaks suggested that the new processor could feature a Cortex-X4 prime core clocked at 3.01GHz, four Cortex-A720 performance cores clocked at 2.61GHz, and three Cortex-A520 efficiency cores clocked at 1.84GHz. The SoC could also come with the Adreno 735 SoC.
Almost a month ago, another Snapdragon-related rumor got the tech-savvy users’ attention: there was tittle-tattle about a mystery duo of upcoming Snapdragon chipsets from Qualcomm with model numbers SM8635 and SM7675, respectively.
The SM8635, which has been linked to an upcoming Realme phone, was tipped to be the possible Snapdragon 8s Gen 3:
“Its official moniker isn’t known yet, but it could be the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Lite or 8s Gen 3 SoC. The chipset is paired with the Adreno 735 GPU and a maximum clock speed of 3.01 GHz. It’s also tipped to have scored around 1.7 million on AnTuTu”, reads the report.
Things that are NOT allowed: