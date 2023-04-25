Snapchat uses ChatGPT to haul a million new premium subscribers

Here's your new SAMSUNG Galaxy A54
It's the era of artificial intelligence! After ChatGPT made headlines with its powers to write, draw and code, other companies started to integrate the powerful AI into their services. (By the way, check out our poll: “Do you think AI language models (ChatGPT, Bard) are the future of information search?” and see how we're doomed).

Back to the news story! Snapchat reported on its annual partner summit, held in its hometown of Santa Monica, California (story featured in Time), that the Snapchat+ premium service grew by 3 million users in the past year.

The most interesting part is that 1 million of these premium users (paying $3,99 monthly) came in the past 11 weeks, right after Snapchat+ integrated My AI, an artificial intelligence model powered by ChatGPT.

“What we essentially see is that when we release new features, that gets more people excited about signing up or trying Snapchat+. We definitely saw some nice momentum with My AI,” said Snap Chief Executive Officer Evan Spiegel.

Snapchat will soon be opening the My AI feature to all users, according to what the company said last Wednesday. Which is a bold move, given the extra money that My AI has generated since its debut in Snapchat+.

My AI can do most of the things ChatGPT can, including writing content, answering questions, and leading basic conversations.

