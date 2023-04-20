two years ago

Google's Bard: pathological liar or fast learner?

And Google very much believes that all safety checks have been put into place, before it released Bard…anda product. Is this label a form of risk prevention? And if it is, how is it possible that we’re expecting numerous features for services such as Docs, Slides, Gmail and YouTube — which are effectively standalone— powered by said experiment? Isethical?The ethics group of Google has a response and it is. The hesitation to speak up and discuss, for they reportedly receive a “You are just trying to slow down the process” in response. Has ethics taken a back seat to business ventures? Food forBefore releasing Bard in March, Google granted access to the AI internally to its employees in order to gather feedback. Here are some snippets of what Google employees had to say about Bard:Google launched Bard anyway. But here is a different perspective: limited, but still public access, is anfor Bard to learn and correct itself. After all, Google is prolific in terms of algorithms, so is it farfetched to imagine a reality where all of this is part of a real plan to let Bard learn and grow,ChatGPT had done in the past?: food for