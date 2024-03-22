Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

U.S. to investigate whether SMIC violated export rules to make 5G chip for Huawei's Mate 60 line

Processors Huawei
1
U.S. to investigate whether SMIC violated export rules to make 5G chip for Huawei's Mate 60 line
Reuters is reporting that China's largest foundry, Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. (SMIC), might have violated U.S. sanctions to build the 7nm Kirin 9000s 5G application processor (AP) for Huawei. The latter is using the SoC to power the Mate 60 line, the Chinese manufacturer's first 5G phone since 2020. That was the year that the U.S. changed its export rules to prevent any foundry using American technology to ship cutting-edge chips to Huawei. Before the export rule change, Huawei was TSMC's second-largest customer after Apple.

Huawei was forced to obtain a license from the U.S. Commerce Department that allowed it to use Qualcomm's Snapdragon chips to power its P50, Mate 50, and P60 flagship models. However, those chips were tweaked so that they couldn't work with 5G networks. The creation of the Kirin 9000s has been a controversy and a mystery and now the Biden administration says that SMIC might have violated the U.S. sanctions in producing the Kirin 9000s for Huawei.

Until last August, the Kirin 9000 was Huawei's last 5G chipset - U.S. to investigate whether SMIC violated export rules to make 5G chip for Huawei's Mate 60 line
Until last August, the Kirin 9000 was Huawei's last 5G chipset

During a congressional hearing held yesterday, Representative Michael McCaul asked the Commerce Department's Alan Estevez if SMIC broke U.S. export rules to produce the Kirin 9000s. Estevez, who oversees export policy, said, "Potentially yes. We will have to assess." He was also asked whether SMIC used American tools to build the chip for Huawei and he responded, "I can't talk about any investigations that may or may not be going. But we certainly share those concerns."

SMIC does not have access to an extreme ultraviolet lithography (EUV) machine that etches very thin circuitry patterns on silicon wafers to help position billions of transistors. The foundry does own deep ultraviolet lithography (DUV) machines that are used to produce less advanced chips. Only one company in the world makes these tools and that company, Dutch firm ASML, is banned from selling its EUV machines to SMIC by the U.S. 

Recommended Stories
Just last month, a report out of Europe cited two sources who said that SMIC will be able to build 5nm chips for Huawei this year. How this could be accomplished isn't clear which is why the U.S. is compelled to figure out how the Kirin 9000s AP was manufactured by SMIC.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

A new T-Mobile freebie is headed your way soon -- be sure to claim it on time
A new T-Mobile freebie is headed your way soon -- be sure to claim it on time
IKEA just made all fast chargers look way overpriced
IKEA just made all fast chargers look way overpriced
Minnesota woman sues T-Mobile and AT&T, alleging they are behind her health issues
Minnesota woman sues T-Mobile and AT&T, alleging they are behind her health issues
Galaxy Z Fold 4 has a serious manufacturer's defect that Samsung refused to fix under the warranty
Galaxy Z Fold 4 has a serious manufacturer's defect that Samsung refused to fix under the warranty
T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T: Latest network comparison goes beyond speed to crown a predictable king
T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T: Latest network comparison goes beyond speed to crown a predictable king
71 million AT&T customers need to be on high alert after data from 2021 leak surfaces again (UPDATE)
71 million AT&T customers need to be on high alert after data from 2021 leak surfaces again (UPDATE)

Latest News

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra might receive another big camera update soon
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra might receive another big camera update soon
What could go wrong for the 71 million AT&T users whose data leaked (and how to take precautions)
What could go wrong for the 71 million AT&T users whose data leaked (and how to take precautions)
Lionel Messi offers 1 month free trial of MLS Season Pass for a limited time
Lionel Messi offers 1 month free trial of MLS Season Pass for a limited time
The Galaxy S24’s camera technology: a closer look
The Galaxy S24’s camera technology: a closer look
These Dabbsson power stations have dropped to their best price ever through Amazon's ultra-rare deal
These Dabbsson power stations have dropped to their best price ever through Amazon's ultra-rare deal
Fitbit to revamp sleep stats page with a modern, user-friendly interface
Fitbit to revamp sleep stats page with a modern, user-friendly interface
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless