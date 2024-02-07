Blockbuster report says SMIC will build 5nm chips for Huawei this year





Before the Mate 60 series was introduced, Huawei had obtained a license allowing it to use special versions of Qualcomm's Snapdragon application processors for the P50, Mate 50, and P60 flagship models. Those chipsets were tweaked to prevent them from working with 5G signals.

The Kirin 9000S, the 5G chipset used with the Mate 60 line, was manufactured by China's largest foundry SMIC. Without access to an extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography machine, it wasn't certain that SMIC could produce a 7nm chip suitable for a smartphone, let alone a flagship model, using the deep ultraviolet lithography machines it has access to. The lithography machines etch circuitry patterns on silicon wafers and EUV machines create the extremely thin patterns needed to accommodate the billions and billions of transistors found on cutting-edge chips made using the 7nm node and lower.













SMIC is expected to produce two chips for Huawei this year. One is the aforementioned new Kirin SoC for Huawei's handsets, and the other is the Ascend 920 chip used for AI applications. But not everything is running smoothly. SMIC's 7nm yield is said to be less than one-third of top foundry TSMC's yield while SMIC is charging 40% to 50% more than TSMC does for chips produced using the 5nm and 7nm nodes.





While Huawei was at one time TSMC's second-largest customer after While Huawei was at one time TSMC's second-largest customer after Apple , the company cannot obtain the license from the U.S. that it would need to have the foundry manufacture its chips. Thus, Huawei is stuck with SMIC.



