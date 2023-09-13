Your new Garmin Venu 3 Smartwatch is here!

The Files by Google app is about to become smarter with this upcoming feature

Android Apps Google
Smart Search in Files by Google app
Google is reportedly working on a new feature for its Android Files app called Smart Search, which will automatically identify important documents and highlight them. This could make it easier for users to find the files they need, such as contracts, tax documents, or medical records.

Smart Search, not to be confused with Smart Storage which helps you save space on your device by deleting media that has already been backed up to Google Photos, is meant for files in the Documents folder of the Files app. It will use machine learning to identify important documents based on a variety of factors, including their content, file type, and creation date. Once a document has been identified as important, it will be highlighted in the Files app so that users can easily find it.

This was originally found and reported by @AssembleDebug on X, who was able to enable the feature via a flag. While testing, the leaker found that the feature will automatically and periodically scan and index your documents and images using something akin to OCR (Optical Character Recognition) to identify text within those files. Additionally, as the name implies, search will be available to find the related text and the document it is contained in.

Source - @AssembleDebug (X)

In addition to highlighting important documents, Smart Search will also be able to suggest related documents. For example, if a user opens a contract, Smart Search might suggest other contracts that the user has saved. This could help users to stay organized and find the documents they need more quickly.

Smart Search is still in development, but it is believed that it will be released in a future update to the Files app. It is a new and innovative feature that could make the Files app even more useful, especially in cases where an important detail contained within a document is needed right away.

Check out the US prices of all iPhone 15 models as predicted by trusted analysts
A month after laying off 5,000 employees, T-Mobile is rewarding shareholders with billions
A new limited time Samsung offer lets you snag a Galaxy A54 for peanuts
Save on a Galaxy S23 Ultra 512GB in Cream; get one with a free storage upgrade and up to $750 extra off as instant trade-in credit
Best Buy is running a dazzling Surface Pro 9 deal of the day
You can score the M1 iPad Pro for up to $849 off with a free Smart Folio
Google Maps now allows users to find their favorite places faster using emojis
Two memory chips from Korea's SK Hynix mysteriously found in Huawei Mate 60 Pro
You can score the M1 iPad Pro for up to $849 off with a free Smart Folio
You can still save $200 on the exceptional Bose S1 Pro Bluetooth speaker; grab one from Amazon now
Images of Samsung Galaxy S23 FE and plenty of specs appear on regulatory website
Configuration of MediaTek's Dimensity 9300 AP is reportedly causing a major problem (UPDATE)
