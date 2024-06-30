Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
Samsung foldable phones incoming
Reserve your Z Fold 6 or Z Flip 6 now and get $50 of instant Samsung credit and a chance to win $5,000!
Jul 10, Wed, 18:00 CDT
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Apple is not promoting this Apple Music feature coming in iOS 18

By
1comment
Apple is not promoting this Apple Music feature coming in iOS 18
Last month we discussed a cool feature reportedly heading to Apple Music with the iOS 18 update. This feature is called Smart Crossfade and is supposed to make transitioning between songs seamless without hearing gaps of silence between tunes. While the song currently playing fades out, the next song starts to fade in. When I was in radio back in the day, this would be used when two songs were played back-to-back without any ads or DJ patter between songs.

Apple added Crossfade for Apple Music in iOS 17 but plans on making it smarter in iOS 18. Smart Crossfade is more seamless and not every transition between songs will allow for a fade out and a fade in; some will start immediately after the last word is sung on the tune currently playing. 

Apple is also making sure that the feature doesn't change how an album sounds when the feature is enabled. A good example of this is the suite or medley (whichever you want to call it) of songs on  side 2 of the The Beatles'  Abbey Road album. This brilliant piece of musicianship, songwriting, and performing starts with "You Never Give Me Your Money" and continues through the end of the album with the 23-second "Her Majesty." With the Smart Crossfade feature, the songs will segue right into each other as they do on the album.

In iOS 18 enabling Crossfade will turn on Smart Crossfade for Apple Music|Image credit-PhoneArena - Apple is not promoting this Apple Music feature coming in iOS 18
In iOS 18 enabling Crossfade will turn on Smart Crossfade for Apple Music|Image credit-PhoneArena

Smart Crossfade turns on once you enable Crossfire in the Apple Music app's settings (more on that later). With Crossfade, users can set the length of the crossfade from one second to 12 seconds. If you're an Apple Music subscriber running the iOS 18 beta, you can try Smart Crossfade. Go to Settings > Music and toggle on Crossfade. Play around with the settings until you find which Crossfade length (again, you can choose between one second and 12 seconds) you prefer. You can still do this to activate Crossfade in iOS 17 although you won't get the new Smart Crossfade features until iOS 18 is installed.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.jpg
Alan Friedman Mobile Tech News Journalist
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

U.S. government tells some Pixel users to update their phones in 10 days or stop using them
U.S. government tells some Pixel users to update their phones in 10 days or stop using them
T-Mobile users with Samsung and Pixel phones can't believe their luck after surprise discovery
T-Mobile users with Samsung and Pixel phones can't believe their luck after surprise discovery
The incredible Galaxy Tab S9 256GB is heavily discounted at Best Buy, but for an extremely limited time
The incredible Galaxy Tab S9 256GB is heavily discounted at Best Buy, but for an extremely limited time
T-Mobile and Metro are selling the brand-new Motorola Edge (2024) starting at the low price of free
T-Mobile and Metro are selling the brand-new Motorola Edge (2024) starting at the low price of free
T-Mobile chatbot royally embarasses the company by spitting facts about price lock commitment
T-Mobile chatbot royally embarasses the company by spitting facts about price lock commitment
A town has turned against T-Mobile due to its decision to build a tower "not safe" for residents
A town has turned against T-Mobile due to its decision to build a tower "not safe" for residents

Latest News

Leaked screen protectors show off the new screen sizes for the iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max
Leaked screen protectors show off the new screen sizes for the iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max
The Apple Watch SE 2 becomes the best choice for frugal Apple users after a sweet discount on Amazon
The Apple Watch SE 2 becomes the best choice for frugal Apple users after a sweet discount on Amazon
Price cuts help iPhone shipments continue to rise in the world's largest smartphone market
Price cuts help iPhone shipments continue to rise in the world's largest smartphone market
Google's Circle to Search feature will soon scan barcodes and QR codes
Google's Circle to Search feature will soon scan barcodes and QR codes
YouTube could soon let you upload your own video playlist covers
YouTube could soon let you upload your own video playlist covers
The mid-range Galaxy Tab S9 FE is available at a lovely discount on Amazon; act fast and save on one today
The mid-range Galaxy Tab S9 FE is available at a lovely discount on Amazon; act fast and save on one today
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless