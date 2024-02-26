Lenovo and Motorola's Smart Connect is an Apple ecosystem-like experience for Moto phones, Lenovo Tabs and PCs
Looking for a seamless experience for your digital ecosystem, something like Apple has with its own devices? Well, Motorola and Lenovo's got you covered with their new Smart Connect feature that just got announced at MWC 2024. The new system is ideal for students, enterprises, gamers, and creators and it can connect devices like Motorola phones, Lenovo tablets, and PCs.
With this new feature, you won't have to purchase devices with the same operating system so you can benefit from a connected ecosystem. You can now amplify everything displayed on your Moto phone onto a bigger screen.
Here are the features that Smart Connect offers:
All these features sound epic, don't they? In order to benefit from them, you will need to have a Lenovo PC running Windows 10 or later (you will be able to get the feature from the Microsoft store). It will also also available for select Lenovo tablets and Motorola devices through the Google Play Store.
SmartConnect will be available in the coming months, although Motorola doesn't say when specifically. The exact Motorola phones and Lenovo tablets that will be able to run the feature will be revealed later when the feature officially launches. When we know more, we'll make sure to let you know, so stay tuned!
- Cross Control: lets you navigate easily between PC, tablet, and phone with a single keyboard and mouse. This can help when editing a document on a Lenovo PC and taking content from a tablet for it, while simultaneously meeting with colleagues via your phone.
- Swipe to stream: you can now transition app activities across devices with a swipe. Like, start watching a video on a tablet and pick up where you left off on your PC.
- Notification sync: make sure you never miss a notification. Now, your notifications will be visible on any device, so you don't have to switch between devices to check them.
- Share hub: allows you to share files and media across different compatible devices.
- Smart clipboard: helps you copy images or text between devices - across phones, PCs, or tablets as if you're on a single device
- Instant hotspot: eliminate internet connectivity troubles by turning your phone into a hotspot for a tablet or PC
- Webcam: turn your phone into a webcam for video calls or live streams, or movie your video call to a big screen TV
