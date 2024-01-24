Skullcandy's newest noise-cancelling earbuds are on sale at an unprecedented 30 percent discount





Unveiled just last summer, the Unveiled just last summer, the Skullcandy Rail ANC are a perfect example of how far the industry has come in recent years in terms of mass accessibility to the most premium functionalities and super-advanced technologies, normally costing a measly $99.99 a pair and remarkably going for 30 percent less than usual at the time of this writing.

Skullcandy Rail ANC True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Personal Sound Technology, Skull-IQ Integration, IPX4 Water Resistance, Music, Bass Boost, and Podcast EQ Modes, Touch Controls, Up to 7 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 27 Hours of Combined Battery Life with Wireless Charging Case, Multipoint Pairing, Black $30 off (30%) Buy at Amazon





This hot new $30 Amazon discount eclipses the 20 bucks the e-commerce giant allowed its customers to save a few times already over the short existence of the Rail ANC so far. Yes, that means you're looking at a better-than-Black-Friday deal here, although you may want to hurry and place your order before this seemingly random special offer inevitably goes away.





What's truly mind-blowing about Amazon's unprecedented price cut is that it makes the Skullcandy Rail ANC more affordable than the company's "regular" Rail buds, which you've guessed it, come without state-of-the-art noise cancelling skills.





While the number one selling point of these deeply discounted earbuds is crystal clear, it's definitely worth pointing out that the Rail ANC also come with "deep bass and a huge dynamic range" for an overall surprisingly premium audio experience, as well as no less than 27 hours of battery life (with the bundled charging case naturally taken into consideration).





a lot more expensive than the Skullcandy Rail ANC right now on Amazon. That latter figure is higher than what many of today's best of the best wireless earbuds can offer, and of course, some of those are generallymore expensive than the Skullcandy Rail ANC right now on Amazon.