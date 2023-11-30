Hurry up and get the Skullcandy Indy Evo buds at this bonkers price before they go away!





With a bold and distinctive design, the company's Indy Evo buds are... definitely not new and sophisticated enough to prove a solid high-end alternative to the likes of Apple's AirPods Pro 2 or Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 Pro , but at a crazy low price of $14.99, they obviously don't have to be.

Skullcandy Indy Evo True Wireless Earbuds with Skullcandy Supreme Sound Technology, IP55 Water and Dust Resistance, Music, Movie, and Podcast EQ Modes, Touch Controls, Up to 6 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 30 Hours of Combined Battery Life with Charging Case, True Black and Chill Grey Color Options, New, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included $55 off (79%) $14 99 $69 99 Buy at Woot Skullcandy Indy Evo True Wireless Earbuds with Skullcandy Supreme Sound Technology, IP55 Water and Dust Resistance, Music, Movie, and Podcast EQ Modes, Touch Controls, Up to 6 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 30 Hours of Combined Battery Life with Charging Case, Black $30 off (43%) Buy at Amazon





All they really need to justify a purchase right now is to... work, which they absolutely should be able to do in brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged condition with a full 1-year manufacturer warranty included. That's right, there are no (clear) compromises to be made in order to reduce the Indy Evo's $69.99 list price to the rough equivalent of a fast food meal... for one person. All they really need to justify a purchase right now is to... work, which they absolutely should be able to do in brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged condition with a full 1-year manufacturer warranty included. That's right, there are no (clear) compromises to be made in order to reduce the Indy Evo's $69.99 list price to the rough equivalent of a fast food meal... for one person.





What do you get for your 15 bucks? Well, you could get a tasty burger alongside a large soda and some fries or something that will keep your favorite tunes going for up to 6 hours on a single charge, with the bundled case improving that number to a remarkable total of 30 hours.





Of course, the Skullcandy Indy Evo come without the active noise cancellation and other fancy technologies of the best of the best wireless earbuds out there (which cost anywhere between $100 and $250 a pair), nonetheless promising to deliver "impressive" sound quality (at least for their price point) while fitting perfectly and comfortably in anyone's ears for an extended period of time and resisting both water and dust with an IP55 rating.





It pretty much goes without saying that you need to hurry if you want to claim this outstanding holiday deal, which is billed as a "clearance" sale by Woot and scheduled to expire no later than December 2. There are alternatives, of course, including a direct Amazon listing for $30 under the aforementioned $69.99 regular price, which is however nowhere near as attractive as Woot's amazing Christmas bargain.

Founded around 20 years ago, Skullcandy is certainly a highly respected name in the global audio industry even though its headphones and earbuds are nowhere near as popular as the ones sold by brands like Sony, Bose, Beats, Apple, or Samsung.