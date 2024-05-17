Bonkers new deal makes the Skullcandy Hesh ANC headphones too cheap to turn down





The Skullcandy Hesh ANC are obviously not quite as advanced as the Crusher ANC 2 in a few key departments, offering a lot less battery life and inferior overall audio performance (among other things). But at 65 bucks a pair in brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged condition with a full 1-year manufacturer warranty included, these puppies are without a doubt some of the best budget wireless headphones available today.

Skullcandy Hesh ANC Over-Ear Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with Active Noise Cancellation, Four Microphones, 40mm Drivers for High Quality Audio, Up to 22 Hours of Battery Life, Rapid Charge, Built-in Tile Finding Technology, Flat-Folding and Collapsible Design, Black, New, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included $70 off (52%) $64 99 $134 99 Buy at Woot Skullcandy Hesh ANC Over-Ear Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with Active Noise Cancellation, Four Microphones, 40mm Drivers for High Quality Audio, Up to 22 Hours of Battery Life, Rapid Charge, Built-in Tile Finding Technology, Flat-Folding and Collapsible Design, Black and White Color Options $55 off (41%) Buy at Amazon





In theory, this killer new promo, which is part of Woot's expansive "Best of Tech - Summer Edition" sale, should run until next Saturday, May 25. But with a single black colorway in stock at a totally unprecedented 52 percent discount from a $134.99 list price, there's definitely a chance the offer will expire much faster.





Otherwise put, you might want to hurry and place your order while you can, as long as you don't have a problem "settling" for the 22 hours of uninterrupted listening time delivered by the Skullcandy Hesh ANC in a relatively lightweight, decidedly stylish, and conveniently collapsible over-ear package.





Despite the lack of fancy adjustable "Crusher Sensory Bass" technology, the noise-cancelling Hesh cans should provide crisp and clear sound in any and all environments, at least based on the hundreds of overwhelmingly positive Amazon customer reviews. Speaking of, the e-commerce giant that happens to own Woot also sells these surprisingly premium-sounding low-cost headphones at a decent $55 discount at the time of this writing in "True Black" and "Mod White" shades.

That's obviously not quite as good of a deal as what's available at Woot, but it could come in handy if Amazon's daughter e-tailer runs out of inventory before you manage to make a purchase or if you really hate black headphones.