Bonkers new deal makes the Skullcandy Hesh ANC headphones too cheap to turn down

By
It was only a couple of days ago that we told you noise-cancelling headphones rarely come cheaper than the $129.99 Skullcandy Crusher ANC 2, and believe it or not, the exact same e-tailer that ran that seemingly unbeatable deal is now here to prove us wrong by charging a measly $64.99 for a different model from the same brand equipped with active noise cancellation.

The Skullcandy Hesh ANC are obviously not quite as advanced as the Crusher ANC 2 in a few key departments, offering a lot less battery life and inferior overall audio performance (among other things). But at 65 bucks a pair in brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged condition with a full 1-year manufacturer warranty included, these puppies are without a doubt some of the best budget wireless headphones available today.

Skullcandy Hesh ANC

Over-Ear Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with Active Noise Cancellation, Four Microphones, 40mm Drivers for High Quality Audio, Up to 22 Hours of Battery Life, Rapid Charge, Built-in Tile Finding Technology, Flat-Folding and Collapsible Design, Black, New, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included
$70 off (52%)
$64 99
$134 99
Buy at Woot

Skullcandy Hesh ANC

Over-Ear Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with Active Noise Cancellation, Four Microphones, 40mm Drivers for High Quality Audio, Up to 22 Hours of Battery Life, Rapid Charge, Built-in Tile Finding Technology, Flat-Folding and Collapsible Design, Black and White Color Options
$55 off (41%)
Buy at Amazon

In theory, this killer new promo, which is part of Woot's expansive "Best of Tech - Summer Edition" sale, should run until next Saturday, May 25. But with a single black colorway in stock at a totally unprecedented 52 percent discount from a $134.99 list price, there's definitely a chance the offer will expire much faster.

Otherwise put, you might want to hurry and place your order while you can, as long as you don't have a problem "settling" for the 22 hours of uninterrupted listening time delivered by the Skullcandy Hesh ANC in a relatively lightweight, decidedly stylish, and conveniently collapsible over-ear package.

Despite the lack of fancy adjustable "Crusher Sensory Bass" technology, the noise-cancelling Hesh cans should provide crisp and clear sound in any and all environments, at least based on the hundreds of overwhelmingly positive Amazon customer reviews. Speaking of, the e-commerce giant that happens to own Woot also sells these surprisingly premium-sounding low-cost headphones at a decent $55 discount at the time of this writing in "True Black" and "Mod White" shades.
That's obviously not quite as good of a deal as what's available at Woot, but it could come in handy if Amazon's daughter e-tailer runs out of inventory before you manage to make a purchase or if you really hate black headphones.
Adrian Diaconescu
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

