The Sennheiser Sport true wireless earbuds boast an exciting discount on Amazon
Attention, bargain hunters! Today, Amazon’s got in store for you an incredible offer on a pair of earbuds that are ideal for active people – the Sennheiser Sport. These exciting in-ear headphones are currently 33% cheaper at Amazon, landing at just under $100.
Truth be told, this isn’t the first time we’ve seen the earbuds sporting such a light price tag. In fact, they were slightly cheaper during the Prime Day event in July. But then again, that was some time ago, and Black Friday is still over a month away. So, now might be just as good a time to get these truly awesome in-ear headphones as any!
In a true Sennheiser fashion, these earbuds don’t just feel comfortable in the ears, but they also deliver an amazing sound experience. The treble actually feels slightly overpowered by the bass, but most people should still be pretty satisfied with how these sound. And if you’re not, you can tinker with the EQ settings via the Smart Control app.
You can count on the Sennheiser Sport to keep your favorite tunes going strong for as much as nine hours on a single charge. Like most modern true wireless earbuds, these also have an on-the-go charging case. If you store them there between listening sessions, you can get as much as 18 more hours of playtime, giving you a total of 27 hours.
These earbuds may not be the best wireless earbuds out there, but they're built from the ground up with fitness enthusiasts in mind. You can rest assured that the Sennheiser Sport will remain in place no matter how intense your workouts are. The earbuds feature a customizable ergonomic design. They also come with three ear adapter sizes and four ear fin sizes. Pick the one you feel most comfortable with and unleash your fitness passion while listening to your favorite jams.
Don’t worry about the occasional drop of sweat, either. The earset has splash, dust, and sweat resistance, boasting an IP54 rating. That allows it to handle raindrops and more with ease. Then again, we suggest removing them before jumping into the pool.
