Make your inner gym rat happy; get Sennheiser's Sport True Wireless earbuds at a discount from Amazon

As their name clearly suggests, the Sennheiser Sport True Wireless earbuds are made for active people. They pack a pretty awesome IP54 dust and water resistance rating, which means they will survive even the sweatiest workouts.Furthermore, since they are Sennheiser products, the Sport True Wireless earbuds sound phenomenal. They place greater emphasis on the bass, but you can adjust their sound entirely to your liking through the EQ feature inside the Smart Control app.The earbuds also have pretty incredible battery life. On their own, they offer around 7 hours of playback. When you add the case, their total playback time extends to 27 hours, which is pretty incredible.However, there is something we need to talk about here. The earbuds have an excellent sound, good battery life, a high IP rating, and are currently more affordable, but sadly, they lack ANC functionality, which is a dealbreaker for some. That said, the earbuds offer a tight fit, thanks to which they deliver good passive noise cancellation.In other words, if you are a fitness enthusiast and want your new pair of gym earbuds to sound phenomenal and can live without ANC, the Sennheiser Sport True Wireless earbuds are the ones to get. Especially now that they are available at a lower price. But we suggest you pull the trigger on this deal as soon as possible, since you never know how long the offer will last.