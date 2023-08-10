Galaxy Watch4 40mm $169.99 at Best Buy!
Snatch the Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 with enhanced trade-in and Samsung credit
Get up to 15% off if you’re a student or a teacher on top of the already excellent deals.

Make your inner gym rat happy; get Sennheiser's Sport True Wireless earbuds at a discount from Amazon

Deals Audio
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Make your inner gym rat happy; get Sennheiser's Sport True Wireless earbuds at a discount from Amazo
Fantastic news for all gym rats in the market for a new pair of wireless earbuds! Amazon is currently offering the Sennheiser Sport True Wireless earbuds at a nice 33% discount, which lowers the price of the earphones by $50.

Sennheiser Sport True Wireless Earbuds: Now 33% OFF on Amazon!

Grab a pair of Sennheiser Sport True Wireless earbuds from Amazon and save $50! The earbuds sound awesome and pack an IP54 rating, which makes them incredible for the gym.
$50 off (33%)
Buy at Amazon


As their name clearly suggests, the Sennheiser Sport True Wireless earbuds are made for active people. They pack a pretty awesome IP54 dust and water resistance rating, which means they will survive even the sweatiest workouts.

Furthermore, since they are Sennheiser products, the Sport True Wireless earbuds sound phenomenal. They place greater emphasis on the bass, but you can adjust their sound entirely to your liking through the EQ feature inside the Smart Control app.

The earbuds also have pretty incredible battery life. On their own, they offer around 7 hours of playback. When you add the case, their total playback time extends to 27 hours, which is pretty incredible.

However, there is something we need to talk about here. The earbuds have an excellent sound, good battery life, a high IP rating, and are currently more affordable, but sadly, they lack ANC functionality, which is a dealbreaker for some. That said, the earbuds offer a tight fit, thanks to which they deliver good passive noise cancellation.

In other words, if you are a fitness enthusiast and want your new pair of gym earbuds to sound phenomenal and can live without ANC, the Sennheiser Sport True Wireless earbuds are the ones to get. Especially now that they are available at a lower price. But we suggest you pull the trigger on this deal as soon as possible, since you never know how long the offer will last.

Popular stories

How an NBA superstar mocked on Twitter for using a Pixel instead of an iPhone got back at the haters
How an NBA superstar mocked on Twitter for using a Pixel instead of an iPhone got back at the haters
iPhone 14 Pro's display looks kind of dated in front of iPhone 15 Pro in leaked image
iPhone 14 Pro's display looks kind of dated in front of iPhone 15 Pro in leaked image
This gorgeous Citizen smartwatch with Wear OS is somehow on sale for less than $100
This gorgeous Citizen smartwatch with Wear OS is somehow on sale for less than $100
Once again, a customer with a lost bag and an embedded AirTag makes United Airlines look foolish
Once again, a customer with a lost bag and an embedded AirTag makes United Airlines look foolish
iPhone 11 Pro vs 15 Pro and Note10+ vs S23 Ultra images indicate one company is sleeping on design
iPhone 11 Pro vs 15 Pro and Note10+ vs S23 Ultra images indicate one company is sleeping on design
Android malware apps master list — stay away from these titles at all costs
Android malware apps master list — stay away from these titles at all costs
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Once again, a customer with a lost bag and an embedded AirTag makes United Airlines look foolish
Once again, a customer with a lost bag and an embedded AirTag makes United Airlines look foolish
Pixel users could soon have another option for in-store repairs of their phones
Pixel users could soon have another option for in-store repairs of their phones
This is the date when the iPhone 15 line will go on sale says a well-connected journalist
This is the date when the iPhone 15 line will go on sale says a well-connected journalist
The latest version of Pixel's At a Glance widget is coming soon to non-Pixel Android phones (VIDEO)
The latest version of Pixel's At a Glance widget is coming soon to non-Pixel Android phones (VIDEO)
You can pick up the exceptional Galaxy S23 Ultra for nearly its best price to date
You can pick up the exceptional Galaxy S23 Ultra for nearly its best price to date
iPhone 15 Pro, Galaxy S24 Ultra titanium design: Apple, Samsung treat the symptoms - not the cause?
iPhone 15 Pro, Galaxy S24 Ultra titanium design: Apple, Samsung treat the symptoms - not the cause?
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless