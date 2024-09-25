Snatch the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 earbuds and save $100 on Amazon
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
If you're looking for your next pair of high-end wireless earbuds, you're probably prepared to cough up quite a bit of money. After all, high-class options don't come cheap. Take the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4, for example. These in-ear headphones can usually set you back almost $300. But not right now. Currently, Amazon offers a pair of these for just under $200, saving you a hefty $100.
To our knowledge, that's also their highest discount so far. That's right, these earbuds from Sennheiser have never been 33% off on Amazon before. Mind you, neither Best Buy nor Walmart match that 33% markdown (which only applies to the White Silver model), making it all the more exclusive. So, if you're a Sennheiser fan looking to upgrade your listening experience, now's the perfect time to do it.
Not only does the noise cancellation technology work impressively, but the Momentum True Wireless 4 also provide top passive isolation. That complements the ANC, creating an even more immersive soundstage for you to enjoy, though you need the right fit to get the ideal seal. Speaking of soundstage, you probably wonder how they tackle the audio department.
So, what do you think? Are these good enough to deserve your hard-earned money? They certainly check a lot of boxes, if you ask us, including on the battery life front with their 30-hour total playtime. And, at their current asking price, they're undoubtedly a way more sensible option. Go get yours and save $100 while you can!
To our knowledge, that's also their highest discount so far. That's right, these earbuds from Sennheiser have never been 33% off on Amazon before. Mind you, neither Best Buy nor Walmart match that 33% markdown (which only applies to the White Silver model), making it all the more exclusive. So, if you're a Sennheiser fan looking to upgrade your listening experience, now's the perfect time to do it.
Why should you get these puppies instead of some of the other top-notch wireless earbuds on the market? First off, they promise fantastic ANC quality. When the noise cancellation kicks in, these bad boys handle a wide range of frequencies. Accidental high-pitched noises can still permeate to some extent, but that's by no means a downside.
Not only does the noise cancellation technology work impressively, but the Momentum True Wireless 4 also provide top passive isolation. That complements the ANC, creating an even more immersive soundstage for you to enjoy, though you need the right fit to get the ideal seal. Speaking of soundstage, you probably wonder how they tackle the audio department.
These puppies deliver a consumer-pleasing sound that should suit a variety of genres and users. You don't get headache-inducing bass but can still enjoy a decent amount of low-end and the mids are balanced. That said, you might notice a somewhat lowered level of clarity in the high spectrum, but that shouldn't be a deal breaker for most. Plus, you get sound personalization options, a five-band equalizer and various sound modes that help you tweak the audio to your taste.
Recommended Stories
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: