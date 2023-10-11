Snatch the high-end Sennheiser MOMENTUM 3 earbuds at a 49% discount through this sweet Prime Day offer
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
You are in the market for a new pair of high-end earbuds? Well, Amazon Prime Day is still ongoing, which means there are plenty of awesome Prime Day headphone deals on Amazon. One such deal is on the incredible Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 earbuds, which are discounted by a whopping 49% for Prime Day. After a quick calculation, it appears you will save $138 if you pull the trigger on this sweet Prime Day offer.
Sennheiser is a brand that needs no introduction. Its products sound phenomenal and the MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 are another example of how good Sennheiser's headphones really are. The earbuds have just incredible sound and deliver one amazing listening experience. Also, in case their default sound profile is not your cup of tea, you can tailor their audio to your liking via the built-in EQ in the Sennheiser's Smart Control app. Additionally, the earbuds have awesome passive noise and active noise-canceling (ANC).
The Sennheiser MOMENTUM 3 are pretty impressive top-tier earbuds. Their sound, ANC, and battery life are pretty great and now their price tag is way more affordable. However, we must also note that this deal will probably expire once Amazon Prime Day ends, therefore is highly advisable to snatch a pair of Sennheiser MOMENTUM 3 now, while they are so heavily discounted on Amazon. So tap that deal button at the beginning of the article and fancy yourself new Sennheiser earbuds for less.
As true high-end earbuds, the Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 also have good battery life. On their own, they offer up to 7 hours of playback. With the case, their battery life increases to up to 28 hours. In addition to that, the earphones have an IPX4 water resistance rating, making them perfect for the gym.
