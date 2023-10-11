Google Pixel Watch 2 at Best Buy - $349.99!
Prime Day Fall is here! Save big on phones now.
Save up to $400 on a brand new phone - no trade-in or carrier plans required!

Snatch the high-end Sennheiser MOMENTUM 3 earbuds at a 49% discount through this sweet Prime Day offer

Deals Audio
Follow Us
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Snatch the high-end Sennheiser MOMENTUM 3 earbuds at a 49% discount through this sweet Prime Day off
You are in the market for a new pair of high-end earbuds? Well, Amazon Prime Day is still ongoing, which means there are plenty of awesome Prime Day headphone deals on Amazon. One such deal is on the incredible Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 earbuds, which are discounted by a whopping 49% for Prime Day. After a quick calculation, it appears you will save $138 if you pull the trigger on this sweet Prime Day offer.

Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 in Black: Now $138 OFF for Prime Day!

Snatch a pair of Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 Amazon and save $138 in the process. The earbuds have great sound, nice ANC, and are a true bargain, especially at this price.
$138 off (49%)
$142 45
$279 95
Buy at Amazon


Sennheiser is a brand that needs no introduction. Its products sound phenomenal and the MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 are another example of how good Sennheiser's headphones really are. The earbuds have just incredible sound and deliver one amazing listening experience. Also, in case their default sound profile is not your cup of tea, you can tailor their audio to your liking via the built-in EQ in the Sennheiser's Smart Control app. Additionally, the earbuds have awesome passive noise and active noise-canceling (ANC).

As true high-end earbuds, the Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 also have good battery life. On their own, they offer up to 7 hours of playback. With the case, their battery life increases to up to 28 hours. In addition to that, the earphones have an IPX4 water resistance rating, making them perfect for the gym.

The Sennheiser MOMENTUM 3 are pretty impressive top-tier earbuds. Their sound, ANC, and battery life are pretty great and now their price tag is way more affordable. However, we must also note that this deal will probably expire once Amazon Prime Day ends, therefore is highly advisable to snatch a pair of Sennheiser MOMENTUM 3 now, while they are so heavily discounted on Amazon. So tap that deal button at the beginning of the article and fancy yourself new Sennheiser earbuds for less.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Latest News

Amazon is selling the 4G LTE-enabled Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 at an unbeatable Prime Day discount
Amazon is selling the 4G LTE-enabled Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 at an unbeatable Prime Day discount
Save up to 25% on these sleek, minimalist Withings hybrid smartwatches
Save up to 25% on these sleek, minimalist Withings hybrid smartwatches
Top analyst expects Apple Watch shipments in 2023 to decline 15% year-over-year
Top analyst expects Apple Watch shipments in 2023 to decline 15% year-over-year
Snatch the high-end Sennheiser MOMENTUM 3 earbuds at a 49% discount through this sweet Prime Day offer
Snatch the high-end Sennheiser MOMENTUM 3 earbuds at a 49% discount through this sweet Prime Day offer
Snag the amazing Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro earbuds at this outstanding Prime Day price while you can!
Snag the amazing Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro earbuds at this outstanding Prime Day price while you can!
Amazon offers the best Kindle Unlimited deal this Prime Day (again)
Amazon offers the best Kindle Unlimited deal this Prime Day (again)
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless