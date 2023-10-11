Snatch the high-end Sennheiser MOMENTUM 3 earbuds at a 49% discount through this sweet Prime Day offer

Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 in Black: Now $138 OFF for Prime Day! Snatch a pair of Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 Amazon and save $138 in the process. The earbuds have great sound, nice ANC, and are a true bargain, especially at this price. $138 off (49%) $142 45 $279 95 Buy at Amazon

Sennheiser is a brand that needs no introduction. Its products sound phenomenal and the MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 are another example of how good Sennheiser's headphones really are. The earbuds have just incredible sound and deliver one amazing listening experience. Also, in case their default sound profile is not your cup of tea, you can tailor their audio to your liking via the built-in EQ in the Sennheiser's Smart Control app. Additionally, the earbuds have awesome passive noise and active noise-canceling (ANC).As true high-end earbuds, the Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 also have good battery life. On their own, they offer up to 7 hours of playback. With the case, their battery life increases to up to 28 hours. In addition to that, the earphones have an IPX4 water resistance rating, making them perfect for the gym.The Sennheiser MOMENTUM 3 are pretty impressive top-tier earbuds. Their sound, ANC, and battery life are pretty great and now their price tag is way more affordable. However, we must also note that this deal will probably expire once Amazon Prime Day ends, therefore is highly advisable to snatch a pair of Sennheiser MOMENTUM 3 now, while they are so heavily discounted on Amazon. So tap that deal button at the beginning of the article and fancy yourself new Sennheiser earbuds for less.