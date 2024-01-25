Check out the the latest Poly headsets!
Pre-order a Galaxy S24 phone now and grab some nice discounts!
Pre-order a Galaxy S24 phone now and grab some nice discounts!
Get a $50 Samsung Credit and be eligible for up to $750 off the new device with a trade-in. As if that's not enough, there's a gift – a $100 eCert alongside your preorder.

The premium Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 earbuds are sweetly discounted on Amazon

Deals Audio
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The premium Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 earbuds are sweetly discounted on Amazon
Sennheiser is famous for its awesome-sounding headphones and earbuds. And right now, you can score a pretty awesome deal on top-tier Sennheiser earphones, letting you experience that famous Sennheiser sound for less.

Currently, the Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 in Black color are enjoying a sweet 34% price cut, allowing you to get these awesome earbuds for $96 off their price if you act quickly and capitalize on this deal now while you can.

Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 Black color: Save $96!

Snag a pair of Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 earbuds in Black on Amazon and save $96. The earbuds have great sound, good ANC, and are a real bang for your buck.
$96 off (34%)
Buy at Amazon


As top-tier Sennheiser earbuds, the MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 deliver incredible audio. You'll be pleased with how your favorite Taylor Swift songs sound on these earbuds. However, if, for some reason, you find that the default sound profile of the Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 is not your cup of tea, you can easily tailor the sound of your earbuds via the built-in EQ functionality in Sennheiser's Smart Control app.

Additionally, the Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 pack awesome top-tier ANC, which should be able to mute most of the pesky noises coming from the world outside, letting you enjoy your favorite tunes in peace.

In terms of battery life, the earbuds should be able to provide you with up to 7 hours of listening time on their own. With the case, their total playback time should be up to 28 hours. Furthermore, the earbuds come with an IPX4 water resistance rating, which means they can withstand splashes of water and are good for the gym.

With amazing sound, great ANC, and awesome battery life, the Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 are worth every single penny spent. And thanks to Amazon's current sweet discount, these bad boys can be yours for less, which makes them an even bigger bang for your buck than usual. However, this sweet price cut won't be available forever, so we suggest you tap the deal button at the beginning of the article and fancy yourself a pair of brand-new Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 earbuds for less now!

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Walmart is now offering the impressive Garmin Forerunner 945 at half its price
Walmart is now offering the impressive Garmin Forerunner 945 at half its price
Galaxy S24 Ultra and its Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 get humbled by Galaxy S24 Plus in new test
Galaxy S24 Ultra and its Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 get humbled by Galaxy S24 Plus in new test
Apps like Zelle, Venmo and others are being used to drain smartphone users' bank accounts
Apps like Zelle, Venmo and others are being used to drain smartphone users' bank accounts
Apple cropped Vision Pro photos to remove key part
Apple cropped Vision Pro photos to remove key part
The vanilla Galaxy S23 with 256GB of storage is now irresistibly affordable on Walmart
The vanilla Galaxy S23 with 256GB of storage is now irresistibly affordable on Walmart
You can now snag the 64GB Lenovo Tab M9 (2023) for peanuts at the official retailer
You can now snag the 64GB Lenovo Tab M9 (2023) for peanuts at the official retailer

Latest News

The premium and sleek-looking Bose Headphones 700 are available at a sweet discount on Amazon at the moment
The premium and sleek-looking Bose Headphones 700 are available at a sweet discount on Amazon at the moment
Google Meet update brings closed captions for over 30 languages
Google Meet update brings closed captions for over 30 languages
Angry bird has nothing on the iPhone 15 'Ceramic Shield' in Apple's newest ad
Angry bird has nothing on the iPhone 15 'Ceramic Shield' in Apple's newest ad
The LTE-enabled Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is now $120 more affordable; snatch one now
The LTE-enabled Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is now $120 more affordable; snatch one now
Meta launches much stricter message setting for teens on Facebook and Instagram
Meta launches much stricter message setting for teens on Facebook and Instagram
Not a single Galaxy S model has bested the Galaxy S10 in this area. Can the Galaxy S24 be the one to break the jinx?
Not a single Galaxy S model has bested the Galaxy S10 in this area. Can the Galaxy S24 be the one to break the jinx?
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless