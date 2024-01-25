The premium Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 earbuds are sweetly discounted on Amazon
Sennheiser is famous for its awesome-sounding headphones and earbuds. And right now, you can score a pretty awesome deal on top-tier Sennheiser earphones, letting you experience that famous Sennheiser sound for less.
Currently, the Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 in Black color are enjoying a sweet 34% price cut, allowing you to get these awesome earbuds for $96 off their price if you act quickly and capitalize on this deal now while you can.
As top-tier Sennheiser earbuds, the MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 deliver incredible audio. You'll be pleased with how your favorite Taylor Swift songs sound on these earbuds. However, if, for some reason, you find that the default sound profile of the Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 is not your cup of tea, you can easily tailor the sound of your earbuds via the built-in EQ functionality in Sennheiser's Smart Control app.
In terms of battery life, the earbuds should be able to provide you with up to 7 hours of listening time on their own. With the case, their total playback time should be up to 28 hours. Furthermore, the earbuds come with an IPX4 water resistance rating, which means they can withstand splashes of water and are good for the gym.
With amazing sound, great ANC, and awesome battery life, the Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 are worth every single penny spent. And thanks to Amazon's current sweet discount, these bad boys can be yours for less, which makes them an even bigger bang for your buck than usual. However, this sweet price cut won't be available forever, so we suggest you tap the deal button at the beginning of the article and fancy yourself a pair of brand-new Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 earbuds for less now!
Additionally, the Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 pack awesome top-tier ANC, which should be able to mute most of the pesky noises coming from the world outside, letting you enjoy your favorite tunes in peace.
