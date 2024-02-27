Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

At 57% off, the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 are the top-quality Sennheiser earbuds to get

Deals Audio
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
At 57% off, the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 are the top-quality Sennheiser earbuds to get
Sennheiser makes top-quality audio products, and there are no two opinions about it. However, because its products also come with huge price tags. So, unless you stumble upon an exceptional deal on a pair of Sennheiser headphones, be prepared to shell out a huge amount of cash for them cans with that fancy Sennheiser logo.

Fortunately for you, during our 24/7 deal hunting, we came across an unbelievable Amazon deal on the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 earbuds, allowing you to score amazing Sennheiser earphones without breaking the bank.

Currently, the black-colored version of the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 is enjoying a mesmerizing 57% markdown, which means you can snag a pair of these bad boys for $171 off their price if you act swiftly and pull the trigger on this offer today by tapping the deal button below.

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2: Save $171!

Snag the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 on Amazon and save $171 in the process. The earbuds have amazing sound, good battery life, and are a real bang for your buck at their current price. So, act fast and snatch a pair now!
$171 off (57%)
Buy at Amazon


In the past, we've seen the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 enjoying discounts of about 51% and 53%, and now, the earbuds are an even bigger bang for your buck at that incredible 57% price cut. True, they're not exactly new to the market, having been released in 2020. This is likely the reason why you can snatch them at such a massive discount. However, this does not mean that the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 aren't worthy of your hard-earned cash.

Staying true to their Sennheiser lineage, the Momentum True Wireless 2 deliver amazing sound with emphasis on bass. You can also adjust their audio to your preferences via the EQ functionality in their Sennheiser Smart Control app for an even more tailored listening experience.

Additionally, the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 pack ANC functionality, which, sadly, is not that effective. On the flip side, the earbuds also offer pretty good passive noise isolation. As for their battery life, they should be able to last you up to 7 hours on a single charge on their own and up to 28 hours with their case.

The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 may not be among the absolute best earbuds money can buy, but they are still a pretty good value for money. Therefore, we strongly encourage you to grab a pair at a heavily reduced price now while you still can.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Is Gmail shutting down? Yes and no, but here’s the full story from Google
Is Gmail shutting down? Yes and no, but here’s the full story from Google
If one Pixel 6 Pro owner gets her way, Google will have to recall device and issue refunds
If one Pixel 6 Pro owner gets her way, Google will have to recall device and issue refunds
AT&T credits customer $52.50 for Thursday's fiasco; you can ask for a credit too
AT&T credits customer $52.50 for Thursday's fiasco; you can ask for a credit too
M1 iPad Pro ages into affordability as retailer slashes price to clear space for new models
M1 iPad Pro ages into affordability as retailer slashes price to clear space for new models
Head-turning Walmart deal knocks the OnePlus 10 Pro down to its best price
Head-turning Walmart deal knocks the OnePlus 10 Pro down to its best price
Delicious Surface Pro 9 deal at Amazon lets you step up your productivity game on the cheap
Delicious Surface Pro 9 deal at Amazon lets you step up your productivity game on the cheap

Latest News

Snag the Galaxy Buds 2 for $50 off with this sweet Amazon deal
Snag the Galaxy Buds 2 for $50 off with this sweet Amazon deal
These could be all of the iPhones compatible with Apple's future iOS 18 update
These could be all of the iPhones compatible with Apple's future iOS 18 update
The impressive Galaxy Tab S8+ with huge 512GB storage is now $300 off at Best Buy
The impressive Galaxy Tab S8+ with huge 512GB storage is now $300 off at Best Buy
Samsung's Galaxy S24 after the hype: Has my mind changed? And is AI a big deal?
Samsung's Galaxy S24 after the hype: Has my mind changed? And is AI a big deal?
The noise-cancelling Soundcore Space A40 buds offer unbeatable battery life at an irresistible price
The noise-cancelling Soundcore Space A40 buds offer unbeatable battery life at an irresistible price
Google Chat adds helpful feature to help you pinpoint conversations relevant to you
Google Chat adds helpful feature to help you pinpoint conversations relevant to you
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless