At 57% off, the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 are the top-quality Sennheiser earbuds to get
Sennheiser makes top-quality audio products, and there are no two opinions about it. However, because its products also come with huge price tags. So, unless you stumble upon an exceptional deal on a pair of Sennheiser headphones, be prepared to shell out a huge amount of cash for them cans with that fancy Sennheiser logo.
Fortunately for you, during our 24/7 deal hunting, we came across an unbelievable Amazon deal on the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 earbuds, allowing you to score amazing Sennheiser earphones without breaking the bank.
Currently, the black-colored version of the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 is enjoying a mesmerizing 57% markdown, which means you can snag a pair of these bad boys for $171 off their price if you act swiftly and pull the trigger on this offer today by tapping the deal button below.
In the past, we've seen the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 enjoying discounts of about 51% and 53%, and now, the earbuds are an even bigger bang for your buck at that incredible 57% price cut. True, they're not exactly new to the market, having been released in 2020. This is likely the reason why you can snatch them at such a massive discount. However, this does not mean that the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 aren't worthy of your hard-earned cash.
Staying true to their Sennheiser lineage, the Momentum True Wireless 2 deliver amazing sound with emphasis on bass. You can also adjust their audio to your preferences via the EQ functionality in their Sennheiser Smart Control app for an even more tailored listening experience.
Additionally, the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 pack ANC functionality, which, sadly, is not that effective. On the flip side, the earbuds also offer pretty good passive noise isolation. As for their battery life, they should be able to last you up to 7 hours on a single charge on their own and up to 28 hours with their case.
The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 may not be among the absolute best earbuds money can buy, but they are still a pretty good value for money. Therefore, we strongly encourage you to grab a pair at a heavily reduced price now while you still can.
