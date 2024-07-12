Sennheiser's new premium Sport earbuds offer health-tracking and top-quality sound for less on Amazon





But the point is that music gives us a tiny bit of extra power, which can be amplified when you hear every detail in the song in crystal-clear quality. And for that, you need top-notch sports headphones or earbuds. Every gym enthusiast must have a pair of high-end headphones or earbuds. After all, the right song at the right moment can help you beat your bench record, deadlift record, and squat record. Well, okay, maybe not the squat record since you have to do squats, and we all know that this isn't the most favorable exercise in the gym.









Sennheiser MOMENTUM Sport: Save $49! Amazon is selling the new Sennheiser MOMENTUM Sport for $49 off their price, allowing you to get a pair for under $290. The earbuds offer amazing sound, health-tracking features, and are a real bang for your buck. Act fast and snatch a pair at a discounted price today! $49 off (15%) Buy at Amazon



Their biggest selling point is that they come with built-in health tracking. Yep! These fellas can track your heart rate and even measure your body temperature.



Of course, as they are high-end Sennheiser earphones, the MOMENTUM Sport offer incredible sound with a strong bass. They support Sennheiser's Smart Control app, which comes with built-in EQ, allowing you to tailor your sound to your taste. Additionally, the earbuds come with ANC, which isn't among the best on the market but can still mute a big portion of the world.



As proper



Fortunately for you, Amazon currently has a lovely limited-time deal on the feature-packed and newly-released Sennheiser MOMENTUM Sport earbuds, allowing you to treat yourself to a pair for $49 off their price. So, you can snag these amazing earbuds for under $290 if you take advantage of this deal today. We suggest acting fast since the offer may not be available for too long, and these earbuds are worth every single penny.