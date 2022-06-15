 Sennheiser teases its upcoming premium headphones, claiming impressive 60 hours of battery life - PhoneArena
Sennheiser teases its upcoming premium headphones, claiming impressive 60 hours of battery life

Audiophiles rejoice: Sennheiser has just teased its upcoming premium over-the-ear headphones, the Momentum 4 Wireless, revealing some of their key features.

Of course, those premium headphones will offer Sennheiser’s Signature Sound which should ensure a great music-listening experience with all the perks of an expensive headphone set, but there's one key feature that made us blink rapidly in surprise. The company is claiming an outstanding battery life for the Momentum 4 Wireless: 60 hours!

The Germany-based company has just issued a small teaser of what's to come when the headphones become globally available in August of this year. 60 hours of battery life is the outstanding feature mentioned in the teaser that immediately draws attention.

It's important to note that the company has not revealed more details about the battery life, and it is unclear whether those 60 hours are measured with ANC (Active Noise Cancellation) on or off. But no matter which one it is, the number is impressive.

As TechRadar rightfully remarks, Apple's top-tier AirPods Max last just a third of that (20 hours while listening with ANC and Spatial Audio), while another rival, the Sony WH-1000XM5 can last 30 hours with ANC on and 40 hours without it. As you can see, 60 hours is a pretty impressive claim.

Other features of the yet-unreleased audiophile headphones include a 42mm transducer system (the transducer is basically the device that changes electrical signals into sound waves, for those of you who are curious) - and this system should deliver, according to the teaser, brilliant dynamics, clarity, and musicality.

Additionally, the headphones will feature angled speakers for a more natural soundstage. An advanced voice pick-up should ensure your voice during calls is as clear as possible, as well as improve upon your voice assistant experience.

As we already mentioned above, the Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless will be released in August 2022. The company did not reveal the price of the headphones just yet, but we assume it will be something around the price of their predecessors. Currently, the Momentum 3 headphones retail at $‌399.95, so expect something in this price range for the Momentum 4.
