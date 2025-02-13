The Sennheiser Momentum 4 are unbelievably affordable with this huge 55% discount

Google Pixel Tablet is discounted here!

A few days ago, we shared a $130 discount on the Sennheiser Momentum 4. Missed out on that sale? No problem! In fact, they're way cheaper right now, with Woot selling a set in brand-new condition for a whopping 55% off! For context, that brings the $379.95 cans down to only $169.99, saving you a massive $210.

Save $210 on the Sennheiser Momentum 4

$169 99
$379 95
$210 off (55%)
You can get the Sennheiser Momentum 4 for only $169.99 at Woot! That's a fantastic bargain, which saves you a huge $210 on the high-end headphones. They come with a two-year manufacturer warranty.
Buy at Woot

Save $130 on the Sennheiser Momentum 4

$130 off (34%)
Don't like the Pride colorway? In that case, get the Sennheiser Momentum 4 at Amazon. Over here, however, all color variants are available for $130 less than usual.
Buy at Amazon

To make things even more exciting, the merchant gives you a full two-year Sennheiser limited warranty instead of a 90-day Woot warranty (commonly available with deeply discounted devices) with your purchase. So, if you're currently looking for your next Sennheiser headset, we suggest you act fast because this lovely sale won't remain forever.

These AirPods Max rivals have great active noise cancellation. It's just a tad less impressive than the Sony WH-1000XM5, so most users should find them perfect for commuting, at the office, and more (especially at their current asking price). They offer pretty decent isolation as well.

What about their audio quality? It's outstanding, simple as that! The headphones boost bass just a bit and offer rich mids and clear highs. Most music genres sound amazing, and you can easily tell apart all the different aspects of your favorite songs.

Speaking of beloved tunes, these fellas also stand out with superb battery life. Sennheiser claims you should get up to 60 hours of total playtime. On top of that, the headphones support fast charging, giving you up to six hours of listening time in just 10 minutes.

As you can see, the Sennheiser Momentum 4 are good enough to meet most users' needs. They may not be the best high-end wireless Bluetooth headphones ever, but they're a real hit at only $169.99 right now. If you like what they bring to the table, get yours at Woot. But act fast — the sale will only last the next seven days, or until stock runs out.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.webp
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

