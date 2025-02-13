The Sennheiser Momentum 4 are unbelievably affordable with this huge 55% discount
A few days ago, we shared a $130 discount on the Sennheiser Momentum 4. Missed out on that sale? No problem! In fact, they're way cheaper right now, with Woot selling a set in brand-new condition for a whopping 55% off! For context, that brings the $379.95 cans down to only $169.99, saving you a massive $210.
To make things even more exciting, the merchant gives you a full two-year Sennheiser limited warranty instead of a 90-day Woot warranty (commonly available with deeply discounted devices) with your purchase. So, if you're currently looking for your next Sennheiser headset, we suggest you act fast because this lovely sale won't remain forever.
What about their audio quality? It's outstanding, simple as that! The headphones boost bass just a bit and offer rich mids and clear highs. Most music genres sound amazing, and you can easily tell apart all the different aspects of your favorite songs.
As you can see, the Sennheiser Momentum 4 are good enough to meet most users' needs. They may not be the best high-end wireless Bluetooth headphones ever, but they're a real hit at only $169.99 right now. If you like what they bring to the table, get yours at Woot. But act fast — the sale will only last the next seven days, or until stock runs out.
These AirPods Max rivals have great active noise cancellation. It's just a tad less impressive than the Sony WH-1000XM5, so most users should find them perfect for commuting, at the office, and more (especially at their current asking price). They offer pretty decent isolation as well.
Speaking of beloved tunes, these fellas also stand out with superb battery life. Sennheiser claims you should get up to 60 hours of total playtime. On top of that, the headphones support fast charging, giving you up to six hours of listening time in just 10 minutes.
