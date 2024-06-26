Best Buy has the flagship Sennheiser Momentum 4 at a sweet discount; save on a pair today
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Scoring sweet savings on flagship wireless headphones is always an unmissable opportunity, which, today, comes from Best Buy. The retailer is selling Sennheiser's top-of-the-line Momentum 4 wireless cans at a gorgeous $95 discount. This way, you can snag a pair for $284.99 instead of $379.99 if you don't waste time and take advantage of this deal now.
We agree that a $284.99 price tag is still a bit steep. However, the Sennheiser Momentum 4 are premium headphones, made by a company renowned in the audio segment. As such, they are worth every penny spent, offering an incredible listening experience out of the box.
They also support Sennheiser's Smart Control app, which includes its own EQ functionality. So, even if the headphones' default sound profile isn't quite your cup of tea, you can easily adjust them to suit your taste.
So, with awesome sound, great ANC, and just superb battery life, the Sennheiser Momentum 4 rank among the best headphones on the market. And now, with that awesome $95 price cut at Best Buy, these cans offer even bigger value for money.
But that markdown won't stay available forever. Therefore, we suggest acting fast on this one. Tap the deal button at the beginning of this article and get a pair of brand-new Sennheiser Momentum 4 headphones for less now while you can!
Additionally, you'll be able to enjoy your favorite songs without distractions, as these fellas pack capable ANC. And you'll be able to do that for a long, long time as the headphones deliver a whopping 56 hours of listening time on a single charge with their ANC enabled.
