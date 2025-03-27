Sennheiser Momentum 4 receive sweet discount, letting you experience quality sound at bargain price
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Amazon's Spring Sale is running at full force even on day three of the event. There are plenty of unmissable Spring Sale headphones deals that let you enhance your listening experience at a bargain price. In this post, however, we want to shift your focus to one specific set of headphones—Sennheiser's premium Momentum 4 cans.
Sennheiser is one of the top companies in the audio segment, so it's no surprise that its high-end headphones feature a premium design and deliver incredible sound out of the box. Of course, if you don't like their default sound profile, you can always adjust their audio to your taste using the EQ in the Smart Control app
Another highlight is their excellent active noise cancellation, which mutes the world when you turn it on. However, the biggest selling point of these fellas is undoubtedly their phenomenal battery life. With ANC on, you get up to 56 hours of listening time on a single charge, and without it, that goes up to a whopping 60 hours. That's a seriously long playtime, and not many options out there can match it.
Overall, the Sennheiser Momentum 4 headphones are worth every penny spent, especially while on sale for $100 off. So, don't wait—tap the offer button in this article and save on a pair now!
Just like many of the best wireless headphones on the market, Sennheiser's top-of-the-line headset is also generously discounted and available for $100 off its price. This allows you to treat yourself to these puppies for just under $280. That's a great price, considering the headphones usually sell for about $380. Act fast, as there is no telling when the offer could expire now that Amazon is full of bargain hunters.
Things that are NOT allowed: