Amazon slashes $103 off the premium Sennheiser Momentum 4, making them a hot pick
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The superb Galaxy Buds 2 Pro may be available at a 37% discount on Amazon, but if you prefer headphones to earbuds, we encourage you to go for Sennheiser's flagship Momentum 4 instead.
Right now, Amazon is selling these high-end cans at a lovely 27% discount, slashing around $103 off their price. This lets you treat yourself to a pair for just under $277. We agree the current markdown is a far cry from the 47% discount the retailer offered in December. However, these headphones bring a lot to the table and are still a great buy, albeit available at a lower discount than before.
Sennheiser is renowned for its great-sounding audio products, so it's no surprise that its top-of-the-line wireless cans rank among the best headphones on the market and deliver impressive sound right out of the box. Since everyone has their own unique taste, you can adjust their audio to fit yours through the EQ in the companion Sennheiser Smart Control app.
As proper top-tier headphones, these puppies also feature effective ANC, which will allow you to enjoy your songs without noise from the outside world. But the most impressive aspect of these fellas is their incredible battery life, offering up to a whopping 56 hours of playtime with ANC on and up to 60 hours with ANC off.
Right now, Amazon is selling these high-end cans at a lovely 27% discount, slashing around $103 off their price. This lets you treat yourself to a pair for just under $277. We agree the current markdown is a far cry from the 47% discount the retailer offered in December. However, these headphones bring a lot to the table and are still a great buy, albeit available at a lower discount than before.
Sennheiser is renowned for its great-sounding audio products, so it's no surprise that its top-of-the-line wireless cans rank among the best headphones on the market and deliver impressive sound right out of the box. Since everyone has their own unique taste, you can adjust their audio to fit yours through the EQ in the companion Sennheiser Smart Control app.
As proper top-tier headphones, these puppies also feature effective ANC, which will allow you to enjoy your songs without noise from the outside world. But the most impressive aspect of these fellas is their incredible battery life, offering up to a whopping 56 hours of playtime with ANC on and up to 60 hours with ANC off.
All things considered, the Sennheiser Momentum 4 definitely deserve your hard-earned cash. Not only do they offer top-quality sound, but they will also let you listen to your songs without distractions for hours on end. So, don't hesitate! Tap the offer button in this article and score a pair at a lower price now while the offer is still up for grabs!
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: