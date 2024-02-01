The ultra-premium Sennheiser Momentum 3 buds are cheaper than ever after $160 discount
Sennheiser may not be the first name that typically comes to mind for most "regular" users of wireless earbuds or headphones when looking to buy a new product in one of those two categories, but an avalanche of recent Amazon deals has certainly brought the German manufacturer of premium audio equipment a lot more mainstream attention than usual.
The latest and possibly greatest ever offer on a Sennheiser-branded item actually comes from Woot, which of course happens to be owned by none other than Amazon, giving you no logical reason to turn down a 57 percent discount available for one week only (or while supplies last).
Yes, the ultra-high-end Sennheiser Momentum 3 earbuds are more than half-off at the time of this writing in brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged condition with a full 2-year manufacturer warranty included.
Since these bad boys are normally pretty expensive, at $279.95 a pair, you're looking at saving a whopping 160 bucks here, which is more than the list price of many of the world's best true wireless earbuds today.
It almost goes without saying that your $119.99 will buy you state-of-the-art active noise cancellation, as well as a "superior" sound experience. That's powered by a TrueResponse transducer and aptX Adaptive technology, and we'll be honest with you, we're not sure exactly what any of that means.
But we do know the true wireless Momentum 3 look cooler than most other earbuds priced at under 150 bucks right now, and when it comes to premium sound, we tend to trust a company with almost eight decades of experience in that particular field.
The battery life also sounds amazing, at up to 7 hours of uninterrupted listening time and an additional 21 hours with the bundled wireless charging case factored in, and although the elegant design makes these buds more appropriate for the office than the gym, IPX4 water resistance covers all your bases, guaranteeing a little bit of sweat or the occasional walk in rainy conditions will cause no damage whatsoever.
Speaking of covering all your bases, we've taken the liberty of adding a first-party Amazon deal to that widget above as well for folks who may not feel comfortable shopping at Woot for some reason. But that's nowhere near as great of an offer, only slashing 30 percent off the aforementioned $279.95 list price in a black rather than white colorway.
