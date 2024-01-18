Pre-order a Galaxy S24 phone, save up to $870!
The premium Sennheiser Momentum 4 are still on sale on Amazon and can now be yours for $100 less

Deals Audio
Who wants to listen to their favorite Taylor Swift song in poor quality? Well, that was a rhetorical question, but we appreciate that you answered it with no one!

However, you usually need to shell out a lot of cash to get good-sounding headphones, and not a lot of people are willing to make this sacrifice simply to blast their favorite songs in amazing quality. This is why scoring a nice deal on a pair of top-tier headphones is a must, since you can listen to Taylor Swift's awesome voice in great audio quality without breaking the bank. And guess what? You can take advantage of such an offer right now.

Amazon is currently selling Sennheiser's phenomenal Momentum 4 cans in Black at a sweet 26% discount, allowing you to score sweet savings of $100 if you are fast enough and pull the trigger on this deal while it's still up for grabs.

Sennheiser Momentum 4 in Black: Save $100!

Grab the Sennheiser Momentum 4 in Black for $100 off their price on Amazon. The headphones sound amazing, have good ANC, and offer incredible battery life. They are a real bang for your buck!
$100 off (26%)
Buy at Amazon


Sennheiser makes premium headphones with awesome sound quality, and the Momentum 4 fit the bill perfectly. Additionally, you can use the EQ functionality in their Sennheiser Smart Control companion app to tailor their sound entirely to your preferences in case their default sound profile is not exactly your cup of tea.

On top of its amazing audio capabilities, the Sennheiser Momentum 4 also pack a pretty awesome ANC, which does a good job of muting the outside world, allowing you to lose yourself in the beat.

Another key selling point of the Sennheiser Momentum 4 is their amazing battery life. These bad boys should be able to last you a whopping 56 hours on a single charge with ANC enabled!

With amazing sound, incredible battery life, good ANC, and now a $100 more budget-friendly price tag, the Sennheiser Momentum 4 are a remarkable bargain for money. So, save big on these awesome headphones and purchase a pair at a discounted price on Amazon today!

