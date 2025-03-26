30% discount on Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+!
Amazon Deals Are Blooming
The Sennheiser Momentum 3 earbuds are hard to resist at this huge 68% discount

Deals
Sennheiser Momentum 3 earbuds in white on a colorful background.
Just like last year, Amazon offers users excellent spring-time savings during its Spring Sale event. Among countless offers on Android phones, the merchant throws superb Spring Sale deals on headphones to choose from. But you can also find epic discounts at Woot, where the high-end Sennheiser Momentum 3 are now unbelievably cheap.

Save 68% on the Senniseher Momentum 3

$89 99
$279 95
$190 off (68%)
The Sennheiser Momentum 3 earbuds are on sale at a whopping 68% discount on Amazon. That epic markdown lets you save $190 on a pair, a deal you wouldn't want to pass up. Get yours at Woot with an included two-year warranty.
Buy at Woot

Sennheiser Momentum 3: 39% off at Walmart

$142 99
$279 95
$137 off (49%)
Walmart also has an offer on the Sennheiser Momentum 3 earbuds in Black. Over here, you can save $137 on a pair, which may not sound as exciting as Woot's offer but is still worth checking out.
Buy at Walmart

How affordable, you ask? They're down by $190 from their original $279.95 price, which brings them to as low as $89.99. This is an exclusive deal you'll find nowhere else, too. For context, Best Buy doesn't sell them in unopened condition, while Amazon has a modest 39% discount from a third-party seller with a less-than-stellar rating.

That said, you can get the Momentum 3 earbuds for less at Walmart, provided you're OK with paying $142.99 and saving $137. But since the Amazon-owned retailer gives you a brand-new model with a two-year warranty, we'd say Woot's promo is clearly the better pick.

The Sennheiser Momentum 3 earbuds may not be among the best wireless earbuds on the market, but they offer excellent sound for their asking price. They also handle ANC quite well, delivering both pleasing passive isolation and noise canceling that should meet most users' needs.

As for battery life, you can expect them to last up to 28 hours with the included charging case or up to seven hours per charge. That should be more than enough to get you through a business day.

While these fellas have satisfactory sound, battery life and ANC, their connectivity isn't always top-of-the-line. It's nothing too annoying, but it's worth keeping in mind nonetheless. For those used to tweaking their earbuds with extensive EQ controls, these might not be the right fit, too.

If these issues aren't a major dealbreaker for you, we definitely suggest you check out Woot's promo. At this 68% discount, the Sennheiser Momentum 3 earbuds are a solid choice you shouldn't ignore.
