At 46% off, the top-tier Sennheiser Momentum 3 earbuds are a dream come true for sound lovers
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Looking for a pair of top-notch earbuds? Look no further. Amazon is still offering Sennheiser's top-tier MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 earphones at a generous $130 discount, allowing you to snag a pair for less than $150 and save 46% in the process.
Yep, that's right! The sweet deal on Sennheiser's ex-flagship earbuds we told you about a few weeks ago is still alive and kicking. So, if you missed your chance to get these premium earphones the first time we reported it, feel free to remedy your mistake and snatch a pair through this deal now. They can be an awesome gift for Father's Day as well.
Sennheiser released the MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 earbuds in 2022, and they were the company's flagship earphones until recently, as their successor, the MOMENTUM True Wireless 4, took the crown in March this year.
As former top-of-the-line earphones, they deliver incredible sound, which you can easily adjust to your preferences via the EQ in their companion Sennheiser Smart Control app. In addition, they are equipped with a top-tier ANC, which will allow you to enjoy your favorite songs in peace.
The earbuds also deliver good battery life, offering up to 7 hours of listening time on their own and up to 28 hours with their case. They boast an IPX4 water-resistance rating as well, giving you a green light to use them while pumping iron at the gym.
So, with their amazing sound, capable ANC, and good battery life, the Sennheiser MOMENTUM 3 earbuds are a real bang for your buck. Furthermore, they are even more mesmerizing now while available at such a heavily discounted price on Amazon. Therefore, we strongly suggest tapping the deal button in this article and getting a pair of these awesome earphones today!
