At 46% off, the top-tier Sennheiser Momentum 3 earbuds are a dream come true for sound lovers

Sennheiser released the MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 earbuds in 2022, and they were the company's flagship earphones until recently, as their successor, the MOMENTUM True Wireless 4, took the crown in March this year.As former top-of-the-line earphones, they deliver incredible sound, which you can easily adjust to your preferences via the EQ in their companion Sennheiser Smart Control app. In addition, they are equipped with a top-tier ANC, which will allow you to enjoy your favorite songs in peace.The earbuds also deliver good battery life, offering up to 7 hours of listening time on their own and up to 28 hours with their case. They boast an IPX4 water-resistance rating as well, giving you a green light to use them while pumping iron at the gym.So, with their amazing sound, capable ANC, and good battery life, the Sennheiser MOMENTUM 3 earbuds are a real bang for your buck. Furthermore, they are even more mesmerizing now while available at such a heavily discounted price on Amazon. Therefore, we strongly suggest tapping the deal button in this article and getting a pair of these awesome earphones today!