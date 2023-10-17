Google Pixel Watch 2 at Best Buy - $349.99!

Get Sennheiser HD 458BT headphones for just $99.98 and score awesome Sennheiser cans on the cheap

Deals Audio
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Get Sennheiser HD 458BT headphones for just $99.98 and score awesome Sennheiser cans on the cheap
Sennheiser's earbuds and headphones are among the best on the market, and, as we reported, you can currently get a pair of the incredibly sounding Sennheiser MOMENTUM 3 earbuds for 49% off their price from Amazon.

However, if you prefer headphones to earbuds, you'll be pleased to learn that you can snatch a pair of good-sounding Sennheiser cans with a sweet discount from Best Buy right now. Currently, the retailer has the Sennheiser HD 458BT headphones on sale for just $99.98, which is a nice $100 price cut from their usual $199.98 sticker price.

Sennheiser HD 458BT: Save $100!

Get the Sennheiser HD 458BT headphones from Best Buy and score savings of $100. The headphones have good sound and ANC and are a true bargain at this price.
$100 off (50%)
$99 98
$199 98
Buy at BestBuy


Now, we must note that the Sennheiser HD 458BT are not exactly high-end headphones. However, in typical Sennheiser fashion, they deliver a pretty awesome sound despite their more budget-friendly build. In addition to that, they support Sennheiser's Smart Control app, which comes with its own EQ functionality, letting you adjust the sound of your headphones entirely to your preferences in case the Sennheiser HD 458BT's default sound profile is not your cup of tea.

Additionally, the headphones also come with ANC functionality on board, which, while not the best on the market, still does a good job of silencing many of the noises of the outside world.

However, the Sennheiser HD 458BT excel in one particular department, and that is battery life. They deliver up to 30 hours of listening time on a single charge. And if they suddenly die on you, you can still listen to your favorite songs since they also feature a 3.5 mm jack.

As you can see, the Sennheiser HD 458BT may not be high-end headphones, but they still have a lot to offer. Moreover, Best Buy's current discount makes them a bigger bang for your buck. So, don't miss out on your chance to snatch a pair of Sennheiser HD 458BT with an awesome discount from Best Buy! Tap that deal button at the beginning of the article and get Sennheiser HD 458BT headphones for less while the offer lasts.
Follow PhoneArena on Google News

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Latest News

Apple could be introducing three new iPad models this coming Tuesday
Apple could be introducing three new iPad models this coming Tuesday
Productivity powerhouse 11-inch iPad Pro gets $200 lopped off its price
Productivity powerhouse 11-inch iPad Pro gets $200 lopped off its price
Top-tier Xiaomi 11T Pro with 120W charging is currently a steal on Amazon UK; save on one while you can
Top-tier Xiaomi 11T Pro with 120W charging is currently a steal on Amazon UK; save on one while you can
Some iPhone 15 Pro Max units are suffering from a serious screen defect
Some iPhone 15 Pro Max units are suffering from a serious screen defect
Wait until you read how T-Mobile is spinning its forced migration; how you can opt-out
Wait until you read how T-Mobile is spinning its forced migration; how you can opt-out
The competition is complaining about T-Mobile's constant hunger for more spectrum
The competition is complaining about T-Mobile's constant hunger for more spectrum
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless