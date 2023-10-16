Feel them Prime Day vibes again and snag the awesome Sennheiser MOMENTUM 3 earbuds at almost half their price





Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3: Save $138! Get a pair of Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 earbuds from Amazon and save $138. The earbuds have nice sound, good ANC, and are a real steal, especially at this price. $138 off (49%) Buy at Amazon



Now, the moment you read Sennheiser, you knew that these earbuds would sound amazing. After all, Sennheiser is a renowned name among audiophiles, and its headphones and earbuds always deliver amazing sound. In addition to that, Sennheiser's Smart Control app has its own EQ, allowing you to adjust the audio of the earbuds entirely to your preferences, giving you an even more incredible and tailored listening experience.



Oh, and the earbuds come with pretty awesome passive noise and active noise-canceling (ANC), so you should be able to enjoy all of your favorite Taylor Swift songs without interruptions from pesky noises.



The only downside of the Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 is that you will need to charge them at some point. Fortunately for you, they deliver up to 7 hours of listening time. Add the case, and their battery life goes up to 28 hours. Oh, and the earbuds sport an IPX4 water resistance rating, which means you can use them in the gym as well.



The Sennheiser MOMENTUM 3 are indeed awesome earbuds. They offer everything, from amazing sound to good battery life. Moreover, Amazon's whopping 49% discount on these bad boys makes them a real steal. Therefore, we strongly encourage you to grab a pair while the offer is still available. Now, the moment you read Sennheiser, you knew that these earbuds would sound amazing. After all, Sennheiser is a renowned name among audiophiles, and its headphones and earbuds always deliver amazing sound. In addition to that, Sennheiser's Smart Control app has its own EQ, allowing you to adjust the audio of the earbuds entirely to your preferences, giving you an even more incredible and tailored listening experience.Oh, and the earbuds come with pretty awesome passive noise and active noise-canceling (ANC), so you should be able to enjoy all of your favorite Taylor Swift songs without interruptions from pesky noises.The only downside of the Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 is that you will need to charge them at some point. Fortunately for you, they deliver up to 7 hours of listening time. Add the case, and their battery life goes up to 28 hours. Oh, and the earbuds sport an IPX4 water resistance rating, which means you can use them in the gym as well.The Sennheiser MOMENTUM 3 are indeed awesome earbuds. They offer everything, from amazing sound to good battery life. Moreover, Amazon's whopping 49% discount on these bad boys makes them a real steal. Therefore, we strongly encourage you to grab a pair while the offer is still available.

If you are on the hunt for a new pair of awesome-sounding earbuds, then it appears Lady Luck is on your side today. At this very moment — even while reading this amazing article — Amazon is offering the incredible Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 earbuds for a whopping 49% off their usual price.49% OFF! That's actually the same discount Amazon had on these awesome earbuds on Prime Day. So, you literally have the chance to pull the trigger on a Prime Day-level deal right now. As for how much you will save, well, after a quick calculation, it appears you will score savings of around $138 if you get a brand-new Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 through this deal.