Snag a pair of Sennheiser CX Plus earbuds for under $100 and enjoy Sennheiser's audio on the cheap

Hello, fellow deal hunter! We have some exciting news for you if you're in the market for new earphones and are on a budget. Sennheiser's good-sounding CX Plus earbuds are currently on sale on Amazon at a discount too good to pass up.

At the moment, these bad boys are available for $86 off (48%) their usual price, allowing you to snatch a pair for under the $100 mark if you act quickly and take advantage of this deal today!

The current 48% markdown surpasses the 45% discount we saw on these earbuds a few weeks ago. So, don't waste any more time and pull the trigger on this deal, as these earphones are a real steal at their current price.

As expected from Sennheiser earbuds, the CX Plus deliver great sound with strong bass. Furthermore, you have the option to fine-tune them to your preferences using the EQ feature in their companion Sennheiser Smart Control app. They're also lightweight, have good ANC, and boast an IPX4 water-resistance rating, giving you a green light to use them at the gym.

Their battery life is also pretty great. On their own, they offer up to eight hours of listening time. With their case, their battery life goes up to 24 hours.

Overall, the Sennheiser CX Plus are true value for money. They pack good sound, ANC, and battery life, and all that for under $100. The only issue is that this nice offer most likely has an expiration date. Since the offer might expire at any moment — it could even happen within minutes — we recommend grabbing a pair of Sennheiser CX Plus earbuds now by clicking the deal button in this article!
Preslav Mladenov
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

