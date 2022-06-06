See all the new health features iOS 16 will bring
Apple just announced the newest version of iOS – iOS 16. Among other improvements, it brings new features to its Fitness and Health apps in order to make it even easier for you to track your health and overall wellbeing. So, let's mull them over!
iOS 16 will make the Fitness app available to all iPhone users; even those who don't have an Apple Watch will be able to use the app. By using your iPhone's motion sensors, the application will track your steps, distance, stairs climbed, and workouts from third-party apps to show you how close you are to reaching your Move goal. You will also be able to share your Move ring with friends "for additional motivation."
With iOS 16, the Health app gets a new feature called Medications. With it, you will be able to track your medications, vitamins, or supplements directly from your iPhone. The addition to the Health app will let you create lists with your pills and manage them. Furthermore, it will allow you to create schedules for when to take your prescriptions and reminders for not forgetting to take them.
For the new Health app feature, Apple has partnered with Elsevier, a leading medical publisher, and if you live in the US, in addition to the alert, you will also receive "clinically accurate and evidence-based information" about your medications. As Cupertino showcased, US users will be able to review critical, serious, and moderate drug interactions as well as see interaction factors like alcohol.
The new Medications feature is also supported by the Health Sharing option, which means that you will be able to share your medication data with your loved ones as well.
New features to the Fitness app
New features to the Health app
If you live in the United States, you will even be able to use your iPhone's camera to add a medication by just pointing it at the label. If there is a critical drug interaction, US users will also receive an alert when they add it to their list.
As Tim Cook said at the end of the WWDC live stream, we may expect iOS 16 and all of the cool features that will come with it to be released to Apple users this fall.
