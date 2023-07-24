Tipster who made a correct call on iPhone now expects the Apple Watch Ultra to lose weight





The new Weibo post from Setsuna Digital says, "The new Apple Watch Ultra has lost weight." Short and simple. Does the Apple Watch Ultra need to lose weight? Well, consider that the first generation version of the device weighs in at 61g or nearly twice the weight of the lightest Series 8 watch which is the 41mm aluminum model that tips the scales at 31.9g. And the Apple Watch Ultra weighs much more than the heaviest Series 8 model, the 45mm timepiece in stainless steel. That variant weighs 51.5g.





As anyone who has attempted to lose weight knows, it is a lot easier to say than do. In other words, how does Apple plan on reducing the caloric intake of its premium watch? One clue might have been outed about a week and a half ago by TF International's top Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. According to Kuo, Apple will be using 3D printers to make some of the parts for the second-generation Apple Watch Ultra.









The most common material used with a 3D printer is plastic because it is cheaper and easier to use. If Apple is using these printers to produce plastic parts to replace metal parts, there is sure to be a reduction in weight that could be a noticeable one. Kuo, however, doesn't mention weight reduction as one of the goals that he believes Apple has in mind. The analyst says that using the 3D printer will help Apple "improve the production time and reduce the production cost" of the Apple Watch Ultra.





Still, using a 3D printer to make parts for the Apple Watch Ultra is like the timepiece getting injections of Ozempic. Designed to help diabetics lower their blood glucose levels, the medication also helps those using it lose weight. So even if Apple's goal in using the 3D printer for the Apple Watch Ultra has nothing to do with making the device lighter, that is one of the side effects that works out perfectly for Apple, the product, and the consumer.

