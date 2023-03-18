Movie is so scary, it twice sets off a major health alert on one viewer's Apple Watch

Joseph , The Outwaters . How can you tell how scary a movie is? Well, there is a picture that was released last month that is so horrifying that it set off one viewer's Apple Watch twice while he was viewing the film. Both times, the timepiece alerted Joseph Monstern that his heart rate was high. Monstern, whose Twitter username is posted a tweet (via the Independent ) showing his Apple Watch warning him that his heart rate was above 120 beats per minute. Another photo shows the inside of the theater where Monstern watched the movie which is called





In the film, produced and written by Robbie Banfitch, "four travelers experience a mind-bending trip through terror while camping in a remote stretch of the Mojave desert." Okay, that might not sound too scary. But the film's synopsis adds, "Mysterious sounds haunt them, and when a menacing force descends, their horrifying journey into soul-shattering darkness begins."















In his tweet, Joseph gives a shout-out to Banfitch and wrote, "I’d say tonight was pretty damn eventful! @RobbieBanfitch you’re amazing, hilarious, and this rewatch of @TheOutwaters has solidified my opinion that I believe this to have one of the most horrific and traumatizing sequences i’ve ever experienced in a found footage horror film."





Discussing the two high heart rate alerts from his Apple Watch, Monstern noted, "I actually got two of them throughout the movie." He also described The Outwaters as "not even just a descent into madness, but a full-blown assault to the senses…much like the hatchet to the head." Another person who watched the film, Brandy Sims, wrote: "It was disorienting, disturbing, extremely anxiety-inducing, and an absolute journey into hell." Another person said that he had to "leave the theater to vomit."





If you are planning on watching this movie in the theater, make sure that you have your Apple Watch fully charged so you can be alerted if your heart rate starts taking off while watching this horror story. The Outwaters is part of a horror-genre known as found footage. All, or most of the movie is presented as though it came from film or video that was discovered.

