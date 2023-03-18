Save on your new Galaxy S23 Ultra!

Movie is so scary, it twice sets off a major health alert on one viewer's Apple Watch

Apple Wearables
Movie is so scary, it twice sets off a major health alert on one viewer's Apple Watch
How can you tell how scary a movie is? Well, there is a picture that was released last month that is so horrifying that it set off one viewer's Apple Watch twice while he was viewing the film. Both times, the timepiece alerted Joseph Monstern that his heart rate was high. Monstern, whose Twitter username is Joseph, posted a tweet (via the Independent) showing his Apple Watch warning him that his heart rate was above 120 beats per minute. Another photo shows the inside of the theater where Monstern watched the movie which is called The Outwaters.

In the film, produced and written by Robbie Banfitch, "four travelers experience a mind-bending trip through terror while camping in a remote stretch of the Mojave desert." Okay, that might not sound too scary. But the film's synopsis adds, "Mysterious sounds haunt them, and when a menacing force descends, their horrifying journey into soul-shattering darkness begins."

Movie is so scary, it twice sets off a major health alert on one viewer's Apple Watch

In his tweet, Joseph gives a shout-out to Banfitch and wrote, "I’d say tonight was pretty damn eventful! @RobbieBanfitch you’re amazing, hilarious, and this rewatch of @TheOutwaters has solidified my opinion that I believe this to have one of the most horrific and traumatizing sequences i’ve ever experienced in a found footage horror film."



Discussing the two high heart rate alerts from his Apple Watch, Monstern noted, "I actually got two of them throughout the movie." He also described The Outwaters as "not even just a descent into madness, but a full-blown assault to the senses…much like the hatchet to the head." Another person who watched the film, Brandy Sims, wrote: "It was disorienting, disturbing, extremely anxiety-inducing, and an absolute journey into hell." Another person said that he had to "leave the theater to vomit."

If you are planning on watching this movie in the theater, make sure that you have your Apple Watch fully charged so you can be alerted if your heart rate starts taking off while watching this horror story. The Outwaters is part of a horror-genre known as found footage. All, or most of the movie is presented as though it came from film or video that was discovered.

Popular stories

Google Messages tweaked to provide more clarity through minimalism
Google Messages tweaked to provide more clarity through minimalism
Apple declaring war on budget Android phones! Low-cost iPhone SE 4 to end Samsung-Google rule
Apple declaring war on budget Android phones! Low-cost iPhone SE 4 to end Samsung-Google rule
New messaging app will stop iPhone users from bullying Android users
New messaging app will stop iPhone users from bullying Android users
Amazon has the unlocked OnePlus 10 Pro on sale at record high discounts
Amazon has the unlocked OnePlus 10 Pro on sale at record high discounts
The new yellow iPhone 14 is the worst purchase you could make right now (Apple's mind games)
The new yellow iPhone 14 is the worst purchase you could make right now (Apple's mind games)
Blind camera comparison: iPhone 14 Pro Max BEATS OnePlus 11 Galaxy S23 Ultra, and Pixel 7 Pro!
Blind camera comparison: iPhone 14 Pro Max BEATS OnePlus 11 Galaxy S23 Ultra, and Pixel 7 Pro!
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus hardware defect causing blurry photos, complaints say
Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus hardware defect causing blurry photos, complaints say
New features added to popular iOS and Android weather app
New features added to popular iOS and Android weather app
Live images of the Pixel 7a leak
Live images of the Pixel 7a leak
The new yellow iPhone 14 is the worst purchase you could make right now (Apple's mind games)
The new yellow iPhone 14 is the worst purchase you could make right now (Apple's mind games)
Apple declaring war on budget Android phones! Low-cost iPhone SE 4 to end Samsung-Google rule
Apple declaring war on budget Android phones! Low-cost iPhone SE 4 to end Samsung-Google rule
TSMC takes another Snapdragon chip away from Samsung Foundry
TSMC takes another Snapdragon chip away from Samsung Foundry
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless