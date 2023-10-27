Save 47% on a new pair of Galaxy Buds 2 at these merchants while you still can
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
If you’re looking for a new pair of quality earbuds at a fantastic price, we suggest you head to Amazon. Here, you can find the high-quality Galaxy Buds 2 with an epic 47% discount. The deal, which only applies to the earbuds in the Olive Green color, is just too good to pass up.
If you aren’t a big fan of the Olive Green color, we suggest you switch retailers. The official Samsung store is selling all paintjobs at a sweet $30 discount for a limited time. Plus, you can get an extra $40 in savings with a trade-in, landing the Galaxy Buds 2 at just $79.99. Whichever merchant you choose, you’re scoring a great bargain.
Easily one of the best wireless earbuds on the market, these provide a comfortable, secure fit and great sound. You can expect punchy bass, clean mids and lows, and highs that don’t get lost somewhere in-between. If you don’t like how these sound out-of-the-box, you can effortlessly adjust the EQ settings via the Galaxy Wearable app.
Auto Switch is a pretty cool feature. It allows the earbuds to intelligently detect what kind of connection you need and automatically shift audio to whichever Galaxy device you’re using at the moment. In other words, you can seamlessly switch between your phone, tablet, or Samsung PC without missing that guitar solo you like so much.
Whether you’re a hardcore Samsung fan looking to complete their Galaxy ecosystem at a bargain or simply need a great pair of everyday earbuds, we suggest you consider getting these. All things considered, they are good enough to meet most people’s needs and should prove a worthwhile investment.
If you aren’t a big fan of the Olive Green color, we suggest you switch retailers. The official Samsung store is selling all paintjobs at a sweet $30 discount for a limited time. Plus, you can get an extra $40 in savings with a trade-in, landing the Galaxy Buds 2 at just $79.99. Whichever merchant you choose, you’re scoring a great bargain.
Easily one of the best wireless earbuds on the market, these provide a comfortable, secure fit and great sound. You can expect punchy bass, clean mids and lows, and highs that don’t get lost somewhere in-between. If you don’t like how these sound out-of-the-box, you can effortlessly adjust the EQ settings via the Galaxy Wearable app.
Samsung has equipped its Galaxy Buds 2 with ANC and Ambient Sound. So, you can get lost in your favorite tunes without paying attention to annoying distractions. While you can’t expect 100% noise canceling from these buds, you can rest assured that air conditioning or commute sounds should be pretty muffled and, therefore, much less annoying.
Auto Switch is a pretty cool feature. It allows the earbuds to intelligently detect what kind of connection you need and automatically shift audio to whichever Galaxy device you’re using at the moment. In other words, you can seamlessly switch between your phone, tablet, or Samsung PC without missing that guitar solo you like so much.
As for their battery life, the Galaxy Buds 2 will keep the tunes going for about five hours on a single charge. Using the charging case between sessions helps extend total playtime to 20 hours. If you turn off ANC, you can squeeze in several extra hours of playtime.
Whether you’re a hardcore Samsung fan looking to complete their Galaxy ecosystem at a bargain or simply need a great pair of everyday earbuds, we suggest you consider getting these. All things considered, they are good enough to meet most people’s needs and should prove a worthwhile investment.
Things that are NOT allowed: