Google Pixel Watch 2 at Best Buy - $349.99!
Weekly Discussion
Weekly Discussion
Do you think seven years of software support on the Pixel 8 is overkill?

Save 47% on a new pair of Galaxy Buds 2 at these merchants while you still can

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Save 47% on a new pair of Galaxy Buds 2 at these merchants while you still can
If you’re looking for a new pair of quality earbuds at a fantastic price, we suggest you head to Amazon. Here, you can find the high-quality Galaxy Buds 2 with an epic 47% discount. The deal, which only applies to the earbuds in the Olive Green color, is just too good to pass up.

If you aren’t a big fan of the Olive Green color, we suggest you switch retailers. The official Samsung store is selling all paintjobs at a sweet $30 discount for a limited time. Plus, you can get an extra $40 in savings with a trade-in, landing the Galaxy Buds 2 at just $79.99. Whichever merchant you choose, you’re scoring a great bargain. 

Galaxy Buds 2, Olive Green: now 47% off at Amazon

The Galaxy Buds 2 are now available at 47% off on Amazon. The fantastic discount applies to the earbuds in Olive Green only. With ANC plus Ambient Sound mode, long battery life, and great sound performance, these should be a worthwhile investment.
$71 off (47%)
Buy at Amazon

The Galaxy Buds 2 are up to $70 off at Samsung.com

If you don't like the Olive Green color or have an older pair of earbuds you no longer need, you can head to Samsung.com. Here, you get an instant $30 off the Galaxy Buds 2, and you can get an extra $40 in savings with a trade-in.
$70 off (47%) Trade-in
$79 99
$149 99
Buy at Samsung

Easily one of the best wireless earbuds on the market, these provide a comfortable, secure fit and great sound. You can expect punchy bass, clean mids and lows, and highs that don’t get lost somewhere in-between. If you don’t like how these sound out-of-the-box, you can effortlessly adjust the EQ settings via the Galaxy Wearable app.

Samsung has equipped its Galaxy Buds 2 with ANC and Ambient Sound. So, you can get lost in your favorite tunes without paying attention to annoying distractions. While you can’t expect 100% noise canceling from these buds, you can rest assured that air conditioning or commute sounds should be pretty muffled and, therefore, much less annoying.

Auto Switch is a pretty cool feature. It allows the earbuds to intelligently detect what kind of connection you need and automatically shift audio to whichever Galaxy device you’re using at the moment. In other words, you can seamlessly switch between your phone, tablet, or Samsung PC without missing that guitar solo you like so much.

As for their battery life, the Galaxy Buds 2 will keep the tunes going for about five hours on a single charge. Using the charging case between sessions helps extend total playtime to 20 hours. If you turn off ANC, you can squeeze in several extra hours of playtime.

Whether you’re a hardcore Samsung fan looking to complete their Galaxy ecosystem at a bargain or simply need a great pair of everyday earbuds, we suggest you consider getting these. All things considered, they are good enough to meet most people’s needs and should prove a worthwhile investment.
Follow PhoneArena on Google News

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Latest News

Google Keep on Android expands text formatting support to older notes
Google Keep on Android expands text formatting support to older notes
Declining lead times for iPhone 15 series means sales are weakening says analyst
Declining lead times for iPhone 15 series means sales are weakening says analyst
Google Wallet now lets you share your boarding passes with a web or app link
Google Wallet now lets you share your boarding passes with a web or app link
Can you guess where an ex-ASML employee, accused of stealing chip-making IP, ended up? (not jail)
Can you guess where an ex-ASML employee, accused of stealing chip-making IP, ended up? (not jail)
Feeling the heat from Pixel 8, Galaxy S24 could steal its headlining features
Feeling the heat from Pixel 8, Galaxy S24 could steal its headlining features
iPhone 15 Pro Max 5X Portrait: Is it better than 3X or 2X for people photos?
iPhone 15 Pro Max 5X Portrait: Is it better than 3X or 2X for people photos?
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless