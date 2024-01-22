Get yourself a JBL Xtreme 3 for any occasion and enjoy $130 in savings at Walmart

Check out the the latest Poly headsets!
Get yourself a JBL Xtreme 3 at Walmart and enjoy $130 in savings
If you’re all about your favorite tunes, you probably won’t be ready to settle for a super small-sized portable speaker. And why should you – tiny speakers may be extra affordable, but chances are they won’t power up your days the way a JBL Xtreme 3 would.

Wait a minute – did we just say JBL Xtreme 3? That’s right, we did, and you can probably guess where we’re going – the high-class speaker is currently retailing at lower prices than usual at Walmart! You can now save $130 on this incredible speaker in Blue. Needless to say, given that it usually sets you back about $380, the Xtreme 3 is definitely a no-miss right now!

The JBL Xtreme 3 in Blue is now retailing at Walmart at $131 off its price tag, making it almost as affordable as its predecessor. This large-sized Bluetooth speaker stands out with its powerful JBL Original Pro Sound, 15 hours of playtime, and IP67 rating.
Powerful enough to give practically any occasion the extra heat, this Bluetooth speaker by JBL may easily become your best friend. Whether it’s a wedding, a small house gathering, or every other day at home, the Xtreme 3 offers crystal clear, loud, and thumping “JBL Original Pro Sound” with plenty of bass.

Given that this is primarily a party speaker, you should particularly appreciate how dance and party music. That being said, pretty much any kind of music you play on this quality speaker should sound amazing. No wonder it’s one of the best portable speakers on the market, right?

Obviously not among the smallest portable Bluetooth speakers, this item isn’t actually that bulky, either. JBL added a carrying strap to make transportation more comfortable. What’s more, this bad boy weighs in at about 2.68kg, so bringing around on your adventures definitely isn’t out of the question. You can bring it virtually anywhere indeed – it has a high IP67 rating to protect its precious electronics at all times.

As a final note, you also get a solid battery life on the Xtreme 3. According to JBL, you should get about 15 hours of use between charges, which sounds like plenty of time for a truly epic party! All in all, this speaker undoubtedly is a top-class option for music lovers, especially now that it’s $130 cheaper than usual.

