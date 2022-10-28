 Samsung's upcoming wireless charger hub just received Bluetooth certification - PhoneArena
Samsung's upcoming wireless charger hub just received Bluetooth certification

In September, we reported that, according to the rumor mill, Samsung is working on a new wireless charger hub that will probably be released alongside the new Galaxy S23 lineup next year. Well, it looks like that now this same charger just received its Bluetooth Special Interest Group certification (via MySmartPrice).



The new Samsung device that has appeared on Bluetooth's certification website bears the model number EP-P9500. According to rumors, this is exactly the model number of Samsung's upcoming charger hub. Unfortunately, we only have the name of the device, which is SmartThings Station, and stuff like hardware and software version numbers, which are REV0.1 and P9500.001, respectively.

Interesting point — SmartThings is the common name for all smart home devices that Samsung makes. Plus, the charger had to be registered with a Bluetooth standards organization. So, apparently this new Station will be able to relay some sort of information — maybe let you know when your devices are charged? Or give you detailed information of how much power they are drawing?

Previous rumors suggest that Samsung's new Wireless Charger Hub might support up to 15W wireless charging. This is a lot more than what Samsung's Wireless Charger Trio currently offers. In case you are not a Samsung fan, the Charger Trio pad was released in 2020 and supports 9W wireless charging for three devices simultaneously. We expect that the SmartThings Station will also be able to fit multiple gadgets on it.

So, in other words, our expectations are that the new SmartThings Station will be better than its predecessor, the Wireless Charger Trio. And although we didn't receive much information about the specs of the new charger, the fact that it now has a Bluetooth certification means that Samsung could indeed release it very soon with the all-new Galaxy S23 lineup.
