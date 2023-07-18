Samsung's mobile chief reveals its design strategy for the latest foldables and wearables

In a blog post published on Samsung's U.S. newsroom site , the company's Dr.TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics, revealed his thoughts about designs and the upcoming devices that will be unveiled during the July 26th Samsung Unpacked event. These devices include the Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5, the Galaxy Watch 6, the premium Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, and the Galaxy Tab S9, Galaxy Tab S9+, and Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra tablets.





Discussing the Samsung design philosophy, Roh reduces it down to three "Design Identities." The executive says that each Samsung product must be Essential, Innovative, and Harmonious. "Essential design prioritizes clarity of purpose and ease of daily use," Roh states. "Innovative design emphasizes originality, reflecting purpose in a new and distinct ways. Harmonious design ensures all elements work together for a holistic purpose, aligning with societal, environmental and ethical values."





Roh points out that Samsung's latest hardware and software includes all three "Design Identifies." Talking about the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5, Roh says that the act of folding a smartphone open and close requires a focus on what is "most essential and intuitive." He adds that "The minimal, sleek appearance housing specialized hinge functionality emphasizes our commitment and the inherent beauty of essential design."









Pointing out that a small millimeter change in the thickness of a device requires a breakthrough in engineering and "craftsmanship with passion." When it works out, Roh says that the benefit of a thinner device to users is huge. He adds, "That's why we've innovated to make our latest foldables slimmer and lighter than our previous generations." He also states that Samsung has raised the standards for foldable smartphone ergonomics.





"With our Galaxy foldables, your self-expression reaches new levels with, literally, the most flexible camera experience in Samsung Galaxy," Roh states. "You can capture the perfect angle, hands-free. The enhanced multitasking experience like a PC also raises the bar for productivity. You can work, collaborate, or game on the go." He adds that the Samsung Galaxy tablets and the Galaxy watches are designed in the same spirit as they work together in an ecosystem that delivers a powerful connected experience.

The head of Samsung's Mobile eXperience business noted, "When design comes together with technological innovation, it brings forth new possibilities. With innovative technologies, people can make the most of today and ultimately create the best possible tomorrow. We invite you to join us at Unpacked, where we’ll pull back the curtain on our latest devices and experiences — inspired by you, created for you."



