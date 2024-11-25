Samsung's One UI 6 with Wear OS 5 is now rolling out to Galaxy Watch 6 users in the U.S.
Galaxy Watch 6 Classic | Image credit — PhoneArena
It looks like Samsung is rolling out a major update to its older Galaxy Watch models, starting with the Galaxy Watch 6 series. This update brings a bunch of helpful new features, especially for those who use their watch to track workouts and health.
Samsung has been working on this update, called One UI 6 with Wear OS 5, for a while now. They even had a beta program in the US where some people could try it out early. But, initially, it seemed like only the newest Galaxy Watch 7 would get the full upgrade.
However, last week Samsung confirmed that this update would come to older models too, which is great news for folks who haven't upgraded to the latest and greatest. Thankfully, the wait was very short as we are already seeing reports on Reddit from users who are receiving the update.
Image credit — r/Beneficial_Strike499
One UI 6 has some interesting features, including:
- Sleep Apnea Tool: This could be a really helpful tool for people who suspect they might have sleep apnea.
- Better Health Tracking: The update includes an "Energy Score" that's calculated based on your sleep, activity, and other data. This could be a good way to get a better overall picture of your health.
- New Watch Faces: Samsung is adding some new watch faces to its collection, giving users even more ways to customize their watch.
Who's getting the update?Right now, it seems like the update is mainly rolling out to Galaxy Watch 6 Classic users in the US. Hopefully, it won't be long before other regions and models, like the base Galaxy Watch 6 and older Galaxy Watch 5 and 4 series, get the update too. Below is the full list of older Galaxy Watch devices who are on the list to eventually receive the update:
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 6
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 5
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 4
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic
- Samsung Galaxy Watch FE
This should be an exciting update for Samsung Galaxy Watch users, particularly when it comes to the new sleep apnea tool and the improved health tracking features. It's great to see Samsung supporting its older devices with new software and features.
