Samsung's One UI 6 with Wear OS 5 is now rolling out to Galaxy Watch 6 users in the U.S.

Galaxy Watch 6 Classic | Image credit — PhoneArena

Galaxy Watch 6

Sleep Apnea Tool: This could be a really helpful tool for people who suspect they might have sleep apnea.

Better Health Tracking: The update includes an "Energy Score" that's calculated based on your sleep, activity, and other data. This could be a good way to get a better overall picture of your health.

New Watch Faces: Samsung is adding some new watch faces to its collection, giving users even more ways to customize their watch.





Who's getting the update? Right now, it seems like the update is mainly rolling out to Galaxy Watch 6 Classic users in the US. Hopefully, it won't be long before other regions and models, like the base Galaxy Watch 6 and older Galaxy Watch 5 and 4 series, get the update too. Below is the full list of older Galaxy Watch devices who are on the list to eventually receive the update:

One UI 6 has some interesting features, including: