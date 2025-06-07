Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from $461

Samsung’s next big leap in camera tech may take longer than you think

Samsung’s focus on thin phones and internal cost-cutting may be delaying its next major camera breakthrough

By
1comment
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Camera
Image of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge cameras
Referential image of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge. | Image credit — PhoneArena

Samsung might not bring any major camera hardware upgrades to its flagship phones until the Galaxy S28. That’s according to a (now deleted) claim from reliable tipster Ice Universe, who says the Galaxy S26 and even the Galaxy S27 Ultra could stick with the same camera setups as the Galaxy S25 series.

If true, this would mean Samsung is skipping over meaningful hardware changes for at least the next two generations. One of the main reasons is said to be the company’s focus on making its phones thinner and lighter. That design choice reportedly limits how large the camera sensors can be, making big hardware improvements difficult to implement.

It’s a move that matches Samsung’s recent direction. The Galaxy S25 Edge, for example, focused heavily on its slim and light design. But this somewhat came at the cost of innovation in the camera department, especially as other brands continue to upgrade their sensors and optics.

The report also mentions that Samsung’s decision might be tied to internal financial strategy. With the company’s chip division struggling to turn a profit despite major investments, the mobile division is reportedly under pressure to cut costs. Holding back on expensive hardware upgrades could help boost profit margins, with Samsung expected to rely more on software and AI to promote camera features.

This stands in contrast to earlier speculation that Samsung might be developing a modular camera system. A recently discovered patent suggested the company was exploring attachable lenses, possibly with a built-in rotating ring for manual zoom control. That rumor sparked excitement among fans hoping for something more ambitious, but the latest report suggests that idea may not happen anytime soon.



Even the Galaxy S27 Ultra is said to be skipping big hardware changes. If this report holds true, the Galaxy S28 might be the first model in years to receive a significant camera update.

For now, these are still unconfirmed details, and plans can always change. It’s possible that shifting market trends or increased competition could push Samsung to rethink its strategy sooner than expected.

Recommended Stories
While some users may appreciate thinner phones, many others continue to value improvements in camera quality and battery life. It remains to be seen whether Samsung’s software-based approach can keep up with Apple and other Android brands that are putting more focus on hardware upgrades.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
Read the latest from Johanna Romero
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Thoughts on a new mobile with a screen sub 6inch?

by The_G • 3

Should I buy the nothing phone 3a, the nothing phone 2 or wait for the nothing phone 3?

by Lollo • 6

Flip Phone without a cover screen

by BaronTankhe • 7
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

T-Mobile settlement checks now going out and they appear to exceed expectations
T-Mobile settlement checks now going out and they appear to exceed expectations
It’s like Verizon is trying to lose customers
It’s like Verizon is trying to lose customers
Samsung’s Galaxy S26 could mark the start of a breakup with Google
Samsung’s Galaxy S26 could mark the start of a breakup with Google
Amazon is selling the 256GB Google Pixel Tablet (sans dock) at its lowest ever price again
Amazon is selling the 256GB Google Pixel Tablet (sans dock) at its lowest ever price again
T-Mobile kills the SIM block feature, making employees very happy
T-Mobile kills the SIM block feature, making employees very happy
Discounted by $261, the Galaxy Watch Ultra is just too good to pass up
Discounted by $261, the Galaxy Watch Ultra is just too good to pass up

Latest News

Peer-reviewed study puts Apple Watch fitness tracking to the test: Here's the takeaway
Peer-reviewed study puts Apple Watch fitness tracking to the test: Here's the takeaway
Galaxy S25 Edge is a dream come true for buyers seeking ultra-slim phone during Samsung Discover
Galaxy S25 Edge is a dream come true for buyers seeking ultra-slim phone during Samsung Discover
It’s absurd that Sony expects this marketing strategy to work
It’s absurd that Sony expects this marketing strategy to work
New flagship smartphone makes PC gaming on mobile smoother than ever
New flagship smartphone makes PC gaming on mobile smoother than ever
The OnePlus Pad 3 lands – sleek, smart, and seriously powerful
The OnePlus Pad 3 lands – sleek, smart, and seriously powerful
Samsung slashes up to $650 off the Galaxy S25+ during its Discover Summer Sale
Samsung slashes up to $650 off the Galaxy S25+ during its Discover Summer Sale
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless