Samsung’s next big leap in camera tech may take longer than you think
Samsung’s focus on thin phones and internal cost-cutting may be delaying its next major camera breakthrough
Referential image of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge. | Image credit — PhoneArena
Samsung might not bring any major camera hardware upgrades to its flagship phones until the Galaxy S28. That’s according to a (now deleted) claim from reliable tipster Ice Universe, who says the Galaxy S26 and even the Galaxy S27 Ultra could stick with the same camera setups as the Galaxy S25 series.
If true, this would mean Samsung is skipping over meaningful hardware changes for at least the next two generations. One of the main reasons is said to be the company’s focus on making its phones thinner and lighter. That design choice reportedly limits how large the camera sensors can be, making big hardware improvements difficult to implement.
It’s a move that matches Samsung’s recent direction. The Galaxy S25 Edge, for example, focused heavily on its slim and light design. But this somewhat came at the cost of innovation in the camera department, especially as other brands continue to upgrade their sensors and optics.
The report also mentions that Samsung’s decision might be tied to internal financial strategy. With the company’s chip division struggling to turn a profit despite major investments, the mobile division is reportedly under pressure to cut costs. Holding back on expensive hardware upgrades could help boost profit margins, with Samsung expected to rely more on software and AI to promote camera features.
This stands in contrast to earlier speculation that Samsung might be developing a modular camera system. A recently discovered patent suggested the company was exploring attachable lenses, possibly with a built-in rotating ring for manual zoom control. That rumor sparked excitement among fans hoping for something more ambitious, but the latest report suggests that idea may not happen anytime soon.
Samsung's patented idea for a modular camera lens design. | Image credit — Samsung
Even the Galaxy S27 Ultra is said to be skipping big hardware changes. If this report holds true, the Galaxy S28 might be the first model in years to receive a significant camera update.
For now, these are still unconfirmed details, and plans can always change. It’s possible that shifting market trends or increased competition could push Samsung to rethink its strategy sooner than expected.
