Samsung's delayed security update rolls out first in U.S. to surprising T-Mobile locked series





Only 14 of the 50 bug fixes are only for Galaxy smartphones and tablets with most of the bugs giving attackers a way to access a victim's device. Once they are able to get inside a phone, the criminals steal personal data without obtaining the necessary permissions and they can also cause the phone to crash. The August update has started rolling out now carrying firmware version M556BXXU3AXG7. Besides correcting and patching the flaws discovered, the update also improves the stability and performance of the devices that receive the update and have it installed.







You might think that Samsung would make sure that its flagship phones would get the update first but surprisingly the Samsung Galaxy M55 is the first Galaxy device to receive it. That phone carries the model number SM-M556B. If you own the Galaxy M55 or whenever you receive the update, you can install it by following these directions. Go to Settings > Software update > Download and install .









While the decision to start with the mid-range Galaxy M55 does sound surprising, Samsung occasionally will send out security updates to non-flagship devices first. Still, it does seem strange that those with a Galaxy S24 series handset aren't receiving the August security update first. The Galaxy M55 was released in Europe and is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 application processor (AP). The phone was released this past March.



