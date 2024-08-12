Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!
Google's Pixel 9 event – here's what to expect!
GOOGLE EVENT
Google's Pixel 9 event – here's what to expect!
Aug 13, Tue, 12:00 CDT
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Samsung's delayed security update rolls out first in U.S. to surprising T-Mobile locked series

By
0comments
Samsung's delayed security update rolls out first in U.S. to surprising T-Mobile locked series
The August security update for Samsung phones and tablets has yet to surface and we are closing in to the halfway mark for the month. There are 50 bugs that are getting fixed with the update. 35 of the bug fixes come from Google with one considered critical and 34 listed as moderately severe. One patch was contributed by Samsung's chip designing unit, Samsung Semiconductor.

Only 14 of the 50 bug fixes are only for Galaxy smartphones and tablets with most of the bugs giving attackers a way to access a victim's device. Once they are able to get inside a phone, the criminals steal personal data without obtaining the necessary permissions and they can also cause the phone to crash. The August update has started rolling out now carrying firmware version M556BXXU3AXG7. Besides correcting and patching the flaws discovered, the update also improves the stability and performance of the devices that receive the update and have it installed.

You might think that Samsung would make sure that its flagship phones would get the update first but surprisingly the Samsung Galaxy M55 is the first Galaxy device to receive it. That phone carries the model number SM-M556B. If you own the Galaxy M55 or whenever you receive the update, you can install it by following these directions. Go to Settings > Software update > Download and install.

The unlocked and T-Mobile/Sprint versions of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra will soon receive the security update in the U.S. | Image credit-PhoneArena - Samsung&#039;s delayed security update rolls out first in U.S. to surprising T-Mobile locked series
The unlocked and T-Mobile/Sprint versions of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra will soon receive the security update in the U.S. | Image credit-PhoneArena

While the decision to start with the mid-range Galaxy M55 does sound surprising, Samsung occasionally will send out security updates to non-flagship devices first. Still, it does seem strange that those with a Galaxy S24 series handset aren't receiving the August security update first. The Galaxy M55 was released in Europe and is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 application processor (AP). The phone was released this past March.

In the U.S., the August update will be arriving shortly for the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra which will start receiving it this week. Unlocked models and Galaxy Note 20 series phones on the T-Mobile or Sprint network will receive it first. The firmware version ends with the letters "HXH1." Other U.S. carrier-locked models will also receive the update soon. This is still a surprise since the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra were both released four years ago.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.webp
Alan Friedman Mobile Tech News Journalist
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile customers will soon get a gift that will keep them comfy (almost) everywhere
T-Mobile customers will soon get a gift that will keep them comfy (almost) everywhere
T-Mobile is pretty much asking people to remove one app from their phones
T-Mobile is pretty much asking people to remove one app from their phones
Rep fired from T-Mobile authorized retailer says he has collected evidence of fraudulent activities
Rep fired from T-Mobile authorized retailer says he has collected evidence of fraudulent activities
T-Mobile customers clinging to old phones will have no choice but to upgrade this month
T-Mobile customers clinging to old phones will have no choice but to upgrade this month
T-Mobile reveals why chat option is not working for some users
T-Mobile reveals why chat option is not working for some users
Amazon unexpectedly makes Motorola's Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) mid-ranger cheaper than ever
Amazon unexpectedly makes Motorola's Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) mid-ranger cheaper than ever

Latest News

T-Mobile pleads with FCC to let it buy another company, arguing everyone will be better off
T-Mobile pleads with FCC to let it buy another company, arguing everyone will be better off
The OnePlus Buds Pro 3 are now officially slated for an August 20 launch and 'open sale'
The OnePlus Buds Pro 3 are now officially slated for an August 20 launch and 'open sale'
T-Mobile is vastly improving its Protection 360 plan without increasing your monthly costs
T-Mobile is vastly improving its Protection 360 plan without increasing your monthly costs
Huawei’s new clamshell foldable is not ready for international audiences yet
Huawei’s new clamshell foldable is not ready for international audiences yet
The mid-range Motorola Edge (2024) drops back to its best price on Amazon
The mid-range Motorola Edge (2024) drops back to its best price on Amazon
The Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are DOA, and Samsung should just throw in the towel already
The Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are DOA, and Samsung should just throw in the towel already
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless