Samsung's Galaxy Watch lineup is about to get a whole lot smarter with AI and Samsung Health

If you're a fitness enthusiast, you'll be happy to hear that your Galaxy Watch will soon offer more intelligent and personalized fitness tracking. The Personalized Health Rate Zone, which already offers five running intensity levels, will now include detailed Aerobic and Anaerobic Threshold metrics for a better understanding of your running performance. Cyclists will also benefit from the ability to easily calculate Functional Threshold Power (FTP) in just 10 minutes, using personalized power indexes based on AI data analysis. AI will also make your health metrics more accurate. Sleep tracking, for example, will get a major upgrade with a refined algorithm that can provide deeper insights into your sleep patterns and quality. This includes new indicators like movement during sleep, sleep latency, heart rate, and respiratory rate, alongside existing metrics like snoring hours, blood oxygen level, and sleep cycle.





Junho Park, VP and Head of the Galaxy Ecosystem Product Planning Team and MX Business at Samsung Electronics was quoted as stating: "By expanding the power of Galaxy AI across our ecosystem, we’re looking to open up all new possibilities with optimized and connected experiences that offer users greater personalization and intelligence. The introduction of Galaxy AI to Galaxy Watch is just the beginning of this process, and we’re excited to showcase even more integrations across our Galaxy portfolio very soon."



These new features will be available on the upcoming Galaxy Watch lineup later this year , with a beta program for select users starting in June. Keep an eye out for further updates as Samsung continues to take on the wearable tech space.