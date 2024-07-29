Samsung's Battery Fail: New Galaxy Watch 7 has battery life problems, here is why









this way: "It was fully charged and I've had it on since 6 am. It's now almost 5pm...my battery is at 8 percent. Is this normal? I got this watch a few day ago." Reddit user Difficult_Reason_621 explains his experience this way:

User JCinthehou3e had it even worse: "I charged my 40mm non-lte 7 to full at 730pm, went to sleep and got a buzz at 430am that my watch was at 5% left. Didn't even last the night for my alarm to go off at 6am."

The Galaxy Watch 7 has a brand new Exynos W1000 chipset, built on a modern 3nm process, that is supposed to be much more efficient and have way longer battery life compared to older models. Unfortunately, it seems early buyers are now getting the opposite of that, as multiple user reports on Reddit and other outlets like Samsung Community Forums talk about battery life that is poor and worse than on previous generation models. We at PhoneArena are currently in the process of reviewing the Galaxy Watch 7 , and we can also join those concerns, as we are getting a bit less than a day of battery life.





Worse yet, we are seeing some users also report poor battery life on the pricey Galaxy Watch Ultra model, which is supposed to last at least two days between charges.





What is the reason behind this battery drain?









Good news is that the problem is not with the hardware, but it's a software bug that is causing the excessive battery drain.





A member of Samsung's Korea community forum has found the bug causing this crazy battery drain, and a software update will be coming out soon.





This is not a good start for what might otherwise be Samsung's biggest moment in smartwatches. We like the refinements made with both models and especially the Galaxy Watch Ultra version looks very appealing with its longer battery life.





Can you do something to stop the battery drain now?





You can try a few things to get rid of the excessive battery drain, as Samsung is working on a fix. There are no guarantees these solutions will work, but at least you can try.





Some users say that disabling the always-on "Hey, Google" detection on the Galaxy Watch improves battery life significantly.





Other users tried disabling Bluetooth connectivity, which also seemed to help some.



Of course, none of these are long-term solutions, so let's hope that Samsung can address the battery issue promptly, and we will update you once that important update arrives.



