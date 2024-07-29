Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!

Samsung's Battery Fail: New Galaxy Watch 7 has battery life problems, here is why

By
5comments
Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 battery issues
When Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Watch 7 less than a month ago, one of the big new features it bragged about was "next-level battery life".

Unfortunately, it seems early buyers are now getting the opposite of that, as multiple user reports on Reddit and other outlets like Samsung Community Forums talk about battery life that is poor and worse than on previous generation models. We at PhoneArena are currently in the process of reviewing the Galaxy Watch 7, and we can also join those concerns, as we are getting a bit less than a day of battery life.

Reddit user Difficult_Reason_621 explains his experience this way: "It was fully charged and I've had it on since 6 am. It's now almost 5pm...my battery is at 8 percent. Is this normal? I got this watch a few day ago."

User JCinthehou3e had it even worse: "I charged my 40mm non-lte 7 to full at 730pm, went to sleep and got a buzz at 430am that my watch was at 5% left. Didn't even last the night for my alarm to go off at 6am."

The Galaxy Watch 7 has a brand new Exynos W1000 chipset, built on a modern 3nm process, that is supposed to be much more efficient and have way longer battery life compared to older models.

Worse yet, we are seeing some users also report poor battery life on the pricey Galaxy Watch Ultra model, which is supposed to last at least two days between charges.

What is the reason behind this battery drain?



Good news is that the problem is not with the hardware, but it's a software bug that is causing the excessive battery drain. 

A member of Samsung's Korea community forum has found the bug causing this crazy battery drain, and a software update will be coming out soon.

This is not a good start for what might otherwise be Samsung's biggest moment in smartwatches. We like the refinements made with both models and especially the Galaxy Watch Ultra version looks very appealing with its longer battery life.

Can you do something to stop the battery drain now?


You can try a few things to get rid of the excessive battery drain, as Samsung is working on a fix. There are no guarantees these solutions will work, but at least you can try.

Some users say that disabling the always-on "Hey, Google" detection on the Galaxy Watch improves battery life significantly.

Other users tried disabling Bluetooth connectivity, which also seemed to help some.

Recommended Stories
Of course, none of these are long-term solutions, so let's hope that Samsung can address the battery issue promptly, and we will update you once that important update arrives.

https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/62-200/Victor-H.jpg
Victor Hristov Mobile Tech Review Journalist
Victor, a seasoned mobile technology expert, has spent over a decade at PhoneArena, exploring the depths of mobile photography and reviewing hundreds of smartphones across Android and iOS ecosystems. His passion for technology, coupled with his extensive knowledge of smartphone cameras and battery life, has positioned him as a leading voice in the mobile tech industry.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Refusing to let T-Mobile off the hook, customers have filed class action lawsuit against it
Refusing to let T-Mobile off the hook, customers have filed class action lawsuit against it
Latest T-Mobile freebie is waiting to be picked up by you but be careful
Latest T-Mobile freebie is waiting to be picked up by you but be careful
T-Mobile is turning a headache into migraine for some users by not fixing a recurring problem
T-Mobile is turning a headache into migraine for some users by not fixing a recurring problem
Apple cuts iPhone prices in this market for the first time
Apple cuts iPhone prices in this market for the first time
Best Buy can't get rid of prev-gen iPad Pro fast enough, now selling it for a super-low price
Best Buy can't get rid of prev-gen iPad Pro fast enough, now selling it for a super-low price
Some T-Mobile stores repackaged returned phones and sold them off as new
Some T-Mobile stores repackaged returned phones and sold them off as new

Latest News

The Galaxy Tab S9 becomes your new workhorse and entertainment tablet after a huge discount on Amazon
The Galaxy Tab S9 becomes your new workhorse and entertainment tablet after a huge discount on Amazon
Save $104 on the Garmin Forerunner 255 Music with this Amazon deal
Save $104 on the Garmin Forerunner 255 Music with this Amazon deal
Samsung Galaxy A06 renders leaked, launch imminent
Samsung Galaxy A06 renders leaked, launch imminent
Apple Music for Artists gets new feature showing 'when and where' music is played on radio stations
Apple Music for Artists gets new feature showing 'when and where' music is played on radio stations
Samsung Galaxy Fold history: The evolution of the ultimate foldable
Samsung Galaxy Fold history: The evolution of the ultimate foldable
The supreme Sony WH-1000XM5 get another sweet discount at Walmart
The supreme Sony WH-1000XM5 get another sweet discount at Walmart
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless