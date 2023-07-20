Samsung brings WhatsApp, Wallet and Thermo Check apps to the Galaxy Watch series
One day after Meta announced the rollout of the standalone WhatsApp for Wear OS app, Samsung replied with an announcement of its own. The South Korean giant has just revealed that three apps are coming to its Galaxy Watch series: WhatsApp, Wallet, and Thermo Check.
Samsung Wallet made its debut last year when it bundled together Samsung Pay and Samsung Pass to make it easier for users to manage their wallets on their smartphones. Starting today, Samsung Wallet is making its way to Galaxy Watch wearable devices, allowing users to make payments, provide IDs, and pull up show tickets right on their wrists.
The new Thermo Check app takes advantage of the Galaxy Watch’s advanced infrared technology to make accurate temperature measurements. The app allows users to measure the temperature of their surroundings, from meals to water, all without any physical contact required. According to Samsung, the Thermo Check app will first be available on the upcoming Galaxy Watch 6 devices and later expanded to Galaxy Watch 5 series.
But that’s not all! Samsung hinted at even more “versatile functions” to be unveiled at Galaxy Unpacked on July 26, so expect even more improvements to Galaxy Watch users to be announced next week.
It’s worth noting that the Wallet app is not yet available in all countries, although Samsung is trying hard to expand its availability to additional markets. Early this year, Samsung Wallet was launched in 8 new markets, after the app was originally debuted in 21 countries in 2022.
Last but not least, WhatsApp is now available for Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 4 users. The app is simple to use and offers some basic messaging features, including the option to continue conversations, reply to messages by voice, as well as answer calls. All these features are available to Galaxy Watch 5 and 4 users without having to pair their smartwatches with a phone.
